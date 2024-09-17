Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: doctor odyssey, ryan murphy

Doctor Odyssey Official Trailer, Images Offer Big Deck Energy Vibes

Here's the official trailer, preview images, and more for writer/EP Ryan Murphy's Joshua Jackson-starring high-seas series Doctor Odyssey.

As writer and executive producer Ryan Murphy has proven time and time again, he's a storytelling genius who is much more than just horror – all-too-real or imagined. A perfect example of that will begin hitting ABC screens on Thursday, September 26th, when Joshua Jackson-starring high-seas procedural Doctor Odyssey debuts. The series spotlights Jackson's Max, the new on-board doctor for a luxury cruise ship where the staff works hard and plays harder. It's all-hands-on-deck as Max and his small but mighty medical team navigate unique medical crises and each other, miles from shore. Now, we have a look at the overviews for the season's first two episodes – followed by a look at the image gallery for the series opener that was released:

"Doctor Odyssey" Season 1 Episodes 1 & 2 Previews

"Doctor Odyssey" Season 1 Episodes 1: "Pilot" – Max Bankman (Joshua Jackson) is The Odyssey's new onboard doctor, where the staff works hard and plays harder. It's all-hands-on-deck as he gets acquainted with Capt. Massey (Don Johnson) and his medical team, Avery (Phillipa Soo) and Tristan (Sean Teale), while treating crises miles from shore. Directed by Paris Barclay, and written by Ryan Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz, and Joe Baken.

"Doctor Odyssey" Season 1 Episodes 2: "Singles Week" – It's Singles Week on The Odyssey, and lust is in the air. As Max (Joshua Jackson), Tristan (Sean Teale), and Avery (Phillipa Soo) navigate their relationship, the crew fends off advances from passengers. With rising desire and quickly spreading ailments, Max and the team rush to restore order. Written by Ryan Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz, and Joe Baken.

ABC's Doctor Odyssey stars Joshua Jackson, Phillipa Soo, Sean Teale, and Don Johnson. The series, produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television, is written and executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz, and Joe Baken. Joshua Jackson and Don Johnson serve as executive producers. Paris Barclay directs and executive produces. Eric Paquette, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, and Nissa Diederich also serve as executive producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!