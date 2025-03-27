Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: doctor odyssey

Doctor Odyssey Returns Tonight! S01E12: "Sophisticated Ladies" Preview

Along with a look at tonight's episode of ABC's Doctor Odyssey, S01E12: "Sophisticated Ladies," check out what's still to come this season.

Tristan tries proving himself to Avery in "Doctor Odyssey" S01E12: "Sophisticated Ladies."

Captain Massey faces shocking news while crew cares for a terminal patient.

Look forward to "Spring Break" and "Hot Tub Week" bringing fresh drama and challenges to the crew.

High-seas adventure with star-studded cast led by Joshua Jackson and Don Johnson.

After a crossover event with 9-1-1's Athena Grant (Angela Bassett), ABC and series creator Ryan Murphy's Joshua Jackson, Phillipa Soo, Sean Teale, and Don Johnson-starring high-seas procedural Doctor Odyssey is setting sail on a new adventure this week. So what's on tap for tonight? We've got S01E12: "Sophisticated Ladies," with Tristan (Sean Teale) trying to do right by Avery (Phillipa Soo), Captain Massey (Don Johnson) dealing with some shocking news, and the crew caring for a terminally ill patient – on top of it being (as the title suggests) "Sophisticated Ladies Week" on the ship. Along with a look at tonight's chapter, we also have a look ahead to the next two episodes: S01E13: "Spring Break" and S01E14: "Hot Tub Week."

Doctor Odyssey Season 1 Episodes 12-14 Previews

"Doctor Odyssey" Season 1 Episode 12: "Sophisticated Ladies" – Tristan (Sean Teale) strives to prove himself to Avery (Phillipa Soo), while Captain Massey (Don Johnson) is shaken by shocking news. Meanwhile, "Sophisticated Ladies Week" brings a disruptive passenger onboard while the crew navigates the delicate care of a terminal patient.

"Doctor Odyssey" Season 1 Episode 13: "Spring Break" – Spring break hits The Odyssey as three college "vixens" set their sights on Max (Joshua Jackson). Meanwhile, Tristan (Sean Teale) faces his drinking problem while other passengers' struggles keep the medical team on their toes.

Doctor Odyssey Season 1 Episode 14: "Hot Tub Week" – Cheerleaders aboard The Odyssey bring nostalgia, but when Avery (Phillipa Soo) receives troubling news, Max (Joshua Jackson) and Tristan (Sean Teale) step in to support her. Meanwhile, Tristan explores sobriety while Captain Massey's (Don Johnson) stress takes a physical toll.

From the mind of Ryan Murphy comes ABC's high-octane procedural Doctor Odyssey. Max (Joshua Jackson) is the new on-board doctor for a luxury cruise ship where the staff works hard and plays harder. It's all hands on deck as Max and his small but mighty medical team navigate unique medical crises and each other miles from shore. The series stars Joshua Jackson, Phillipa Soo, Sean Teale, and Don Johnson. The series, produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television, is written and executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz, and Joe Baken. Joshua Jackson and Don Johnson serve as executive producers. Paris Barclay directs and executive produces. Eric Paquette, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, and Nissa Diederich also serve as executive producers.

