Posted in: Starz, TV | Tagged: Outlander, Outlander: Blood of My Blood

Outlander: Blood of my Blood Returning This Fall: Season 2 Teaser

Check out the teaser for STARZ's Hermione Corfield, Jeremy Irvine, Harriet Slater & Jamie Roy-starring Outlander: Blood of my Blood Season 2.

Article Summary Outlander: Blood of my Blood Season 2 returns to STARZ this Fall with fresh drama and romance.

The new teaser trailer and first-look images spotlight Julia & Henry and Ellen & Brian's journeys.

Time travel and clan rivalries set the stage as love is tested amid the 1715 Jacobite Rising.

Matthew B. Roberts returns as showrunner to expand the Outlander universe with new adventures.

Though STARZ's beloved series Outlander is set to wrap up its series run on Friday, May 15th, the show's universe will continue to live on this Fall when the critically acclaimed prequel series Outlander: Blood of my Blood returns for its second season. But that doesn't mean it's too early for a teaser trailer and two first-look images spotlighting the spinoff's top couples: Julia (Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine), and Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) and Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy). In addition, an initial overview for the series's return was also released – and that's waiting for you below:

In Season One, Claire's parents, Henry and Julia, began a romance through the letters they exchanged from the war-torn battlefields of WWI, but were tested in new ways when an unexpected journey back in time left them lost and separated in the sweeping highlands of 18th-century Scotland. Meanwhile, it was love at first sight for Ellen and Brian. Despite being members of two rival clans, the two began a forbidden romance and vowed their eternal love, choosing each other over tradition, politics, and familial obligations. By the end of the season, both couples were on the precipice of a big change. After fighting to find their way back to one another, Henry and Julia were at the standing stones of Craig Na Dun, hoping to return to their own time, and Brian and Ellen's romantic escape was interrupted as the 1715 Jacobite Rising began, thrusting the clans into war.

As Season Two unfolds, the two young couples will be tested and separated by forces beyond their control, as every clan chooses a side in the rebellion. In addition to Corfield, Irvine, Slater, and Roy, Outlander: Blood of my Blood stars Tony Curran as Simon Fraser, Lord Lovat, Séamus McLean Ross as Colum MacKenzie, Sam Retford as Dougal MacKenzie, Rory Alexander as Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser, and Conor MacNeill as Ned Gowan.

Matthew B. Roberts serves as the showrunner for both Outlander and Outlander: Blood of my Blood. Roberts, Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Michael Wilson, Jim Kohlberg, and Luke Parker Bowles serve as executive producers. Outlander: Blood of my Blood is produced by Sony Pictures Television. Outlander: Blood of my Blood builds upon the world of the long-running hit series "Outlander," based on Diana Gabaldon's international best-selling books, which have sold an estimated 50 million copies worldwide.

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