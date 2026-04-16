Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Comics, x-men

Become the Leader of the X-Men with Marvel Legends 1:1 Cyclops Visor

A new 1:1 roleplay collectible is on the way from Hasbro, as collectors can take on the role of the Leader of the X-Men

Article Summary Become Cyclops with Hasbro’s 1:1 scale Marvel Legends Visor inspired by the X-Men ’97 animated series

Features authentic design, LED light modes, swappable display elements, and adjustable fit for cosplay

Perfect addition to X-Men roleplay collectibles, joining previous Magneto and Wolverine releases

Pre-orders open May 6 on Hasbro Pulse, with a release slated for Summer 2026

The mutant known as Cyclops and his iconic visor first appeared in Marvel Comics with X-Men #1 (1963). Scott Summers, created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, has a complicated history as both a hero and a villain in the fight for mutant rights. However, he has been a fan-favorite X-Men for decades, and now Hasbro wants you to become him. Cyclop's visor is essential to controlling his optic blasts, which he cannot shut off voluntarily, as they must be contained. Originally depicted as a simple ruby-quartz device designed by Professor X, the visor became one of the most recognizable visual elements in Marvel Comics.

Collectors can now bring home the Cyclops Visor as part of Hasbro's new Marvel Legends Roleplay collectibles that are 1:1 scale. The visor comes right out of the 90s in all of its glory and will feature different light modes, swappable nose parts, and even swappable display elements for shelf display. So, Hasbro has greeted X-Men fans with a Magneto helmet, Wolverine mask, and now Cyclops is here to help build up your very own team. The price is unknown at this time, but pre-orders are set to go live on Hasbro Pulse on May 6, with a Summer 2026 release.

Marvel Legends Roleplay Series – Cyclops Visor 1:1

"Hasbro Marvel Legends proudly presents this 1:1 scale reproduction of Cyclops' Ruby Quartz Visor from Marvel Studios' X-Men '97 Animated Series! The roleplay visor with premium design and deco features the character's signature yellow and red ruby quartz look. This Marvel roleplay set includes a support piece for display and colored lens insert and is great for exhibiting in fans' collections."

"For fans ages 14 and up this Cyclops Visor can also be worn with a Cyclops Halloween costume or Marvel cosplay with spring loaded ear pieces and swapable nose pieces to ensure a proper fit. Imagine leading the X -Men in a high-stakes battle for survival! Requires 2x 1.5v AAA Alkaline batteries (not included)."

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