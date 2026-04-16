Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty: Mobile, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: godzilla, Godzilla X Kong, kong

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 Sees a Godzilla x Kong Collaboration

Call of Duty: Mobile will have a new major collaboration available for Season 4, as the team revealed that Godzilla x Kong will show up

Article Summary Godzilla x Kong invades Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 with monster-themed missions and rewards.

Rebirth Island returns in both DMZ: Recon and Battle Royale with new features and improved visuals.

Battle Pass introduces the DP27 LMG and exclusive kaiju hunter Operator Skins and Weapon Blueprints.

Special events throughout Season 4 let players unlock Godzilla, Kong, and Shimo in unique mini-games.

Activision is going ot let you shoot your enemies as two hulking monsters, as Godzilla x Kong arrives for Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 – Eternal. Set to launch on April 22, the new season will bring with it the returning Rebirth Island map as a location for both DMZ: Recon and Battle Royale, as well as both Godzilla and Kong in a new collaboration where you'll be able to fight as both of the monsters. The game will also get a new Battle Pass featuring the DP27 LMG, as well as several monster hunting-themed Operator skins. We have more details from the devs below, as well as the full patch notes on their website.

Godzilla and Kong Show Up To Wreck The Place in Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 – Eternal

Rebirth Island arrives in DMZ: Recon packed with new features, including a High Danger Zone surrounding the prison that opens when players activate gate switches, a new dual-switch extraction mechanic that triggers a boss fight against Nikto on its first use, a submarine patrolling the shoreline ready to launch missiles at any operators in its sights, a new crafting system, and new Ultimate-tier loot based on the periodic table. Battle Royale also welcomes an updated Rebirth Island with graphical improvements alongside Resurgence gameplay, with the removal of limited respawns. Players can now expect to find UAV Towers, Contracts, and Buy Stations throughout the map.

Season 4 brings a massive collaboration featuring the Titans themselves, Godzilla, and Kong. The Godzilla x Kong themed event tasks players with completing missions to earn Hollow Earth energy, unlocking the chance to control Godzilla, Kong, or Shimo in a special mini-game. Additional events arrive throughout the season, including a Rebirth Island event and a special Mother's Day event.

The Eternal Prison Battle Pass features the new DP27 LMG, a high-damage, high-capacity machine gun. Premium Pass holders can unlock kaiju hunter-themed Operator Skins including Surf Warrior – Kaiju Recon Unit and Syd – Game Warden, plus Weapon Blueprints like the Type 19 – Scavenged and the DP27 – Gilded Huntsman. Finally, Witch Warden from Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies arrives in a Draw alongside the Mythic DP27 – Necrotic Reliquary.

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