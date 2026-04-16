Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Law & Order, law & order: organized crime

Law & Order: Organized Crime Reportedly Ending After 5 Seasons

Reports are that NBC and Peacock's Christopher Meloni-starring Law & Order: Organized Crime has ended its run after five seasons.

It appears the fifth season of Peacock's Christopher Meloni-starring Law & Order: Organized Crime has also turned out to be its last. Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that the series won't be returning to the streamer or NBC, proving both a surprise and not a surprise. Considering the creative team's turnarounds over the show's run, the series' shifting between streaming and the broadcast network, and how quiet things have been regarding the show's future, the news seemed inevitable. Still, a "Law & Order" series being canceled makes headlines – especially one with a character as beloved as Meloni's Elliot Stabler. Could this mean a return to Law & Order: SVU, and a full-time reunion with Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson? Not so fast. Right now, the news that "Organized Crime" is ending needs to be confirmed. Meanwhile, Meloni has a lead role in Dan Fogelman's upcoming NFL drama, Hulu's The Land.

In Law & Order: Organized Crime, Meloni stars as Det. Elliot Stabler – who returned to New York after a decade abroad to rebuild his life following a devastating personal loss. As lead detective in Sgt. Ayanna Bell's (Danielle Moné Truitt) Organized Crime Control Bureau, he works to dismantle New York's most vicious and violent illegal enterprises while fending off dangers that often follow him home. Helping to expose the dark and complex criminal world of their targets are undercover expert Bobby Reyes (Rick Gonzalez) and tech genius Jet Slootmaekers (Ainsley Seiger). While on assignment, Stabler leans on his brother Randall (Dean Norris) to keep the Stabler family safe and thriving.

Created by Emmy Award-winning executive producers Dick Wolf and Ilene Chaiken and executive producer Matt Olmstead, Peacock's Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5 saw Wolf, Meloni, Olmstead (Eps. 507-510), John Shiban, Mike Slovis, Peter Jankowski, and Tim Walsh (Ep. 510) serving as executive producers. The streaming series was produced by Universal Television (UTV), in association with Wolf Entertainment.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!