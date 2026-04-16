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Marvel Legends Robbie Reyes Ghost Rider is Resurrected from Hasbro

A new Marvel Legends Build-A-Figure wave is on the way from Hasbro and will include the debut of Robbie Reyes Ghost Rider

Article Summary Robbie Reyes Ghost Rider joins Marvel Legends as a Build-A-Figure, after the HasLab Hellcharger attempt failed.

This version of Ghost Rider drives a flaming muscle car and features a unique origin story from East Los Angeles.

The 6-inch figure comes with accessories like a crowbar, hammer, flaming chain, and swappable hands for display.

Pre-orders for Robbie Reyes Ghost Rider are live on Hasbro Pulse for $27.99 with a Summer 2026 release date.

Hasbro is back with a new Marvel Legends Build-A-Figure wave with an iconic Spirit of Vengeance rising from the HasLab grave. Robbie Reyes is a modern incarnation of Ghost Rider who debuted in All-New Ghost Rider #1 (2014). Unlike earlier Riders, Robbie is a teenage mechanic from East Los Angeles who becomes bonded not with a demon, but with the spirit of his deceased uncle, a violent criminal. Robbie's signature vehicle is a flaming muscle car rather than a motorcycle, making him stand out greatly from Johnny Blaze and Danny Ketch.

Hasbro first teased a Robbie Reyes (Ghost Rider) Marvel Legends figure for the Hellcharger HasLab, which did not get backed. However, this Spirit is back with an impressive new figure, ready to burn some metal. This Rider is featured in his signature outfit with a fantastic flaming head sculpt and will come with a crowbar, a hammer, a chain, and swappable hands. This is a Marvel Legends Build-A-Figure release, so he will come with a part to construct Marvel's Box. Pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse for $27.99 with a Summer 2026 release date.

Marvel Legends Series – Ghost Rider (Robbie Reyes)

"Hoping to win money in a street race to help care for his brother, Angeleno Robbie Reyes boosted a car which unwittingly jumpstarted his transformation into an all-new incarnation of Ghost Rider, the Spirit of Vengeance. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Ghost Rider (Robbie Reyes) figure!"

"This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel's All-New Ghost Rider and Avengers comics. The Ghost Rider (Robbie Reyes) action figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 4 accessories including crowbar, pick hammer, flaming chain effect, and 1 Marvel's Box Build-A-Figure piece."

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