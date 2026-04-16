Posted in: Games, Video Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Tagged: Batman, lego, lego batman, LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, The Lego Group, tt games

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight Drops Extended Dev Diary

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight has been given a new extended developer diary, really showing off the upcoming video game

Article Summary LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight gets a new extended developer diary video from WB Games and TT Games

Experience Batman's origins and classic stories with an all-star cast of DC allies and Rogues Gallery villains

Master a new dynamic combat system, signature gadgets, co-op play, and challenging difficulty modes

Explore an open-world LEGO Gotham, customize the Batcave, and collect iconic vehicles and Batsuits

WB Games and TT Games released a brand new developer diary for LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, taking a more in-depth look at the title. This is over four minutes' worth of developer-guided footage as they discuss the gameplay, mechanics, settings, and more within their LEGO version of Gotham. The game is to celebrate many eras of The Dark Knight, from the comics, film, TV, games, and all points in between that DC has given them the chance to recreate. About as definitive of a Batman experience you'll ever get told through one of the most iconic toys. Enjoy the video above as the game will be released on May 22, 2026.

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

The adventure begins with the origins of Batman as a young Bruce Wayne trains with The League of Shadows, and throughout the story-led campaign, players will build a family of allies with well-known characters including Jim Gordon, Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl, Catwoman, and Talia al Ghul to help confront an ever-growing threat from a Rogues Gallery of DC Super-Villains, facing the likes of The Joker, The Penguin, Poison Ivy, Ra's al Ghul, Bane, and more.

With a dynamic new LEGO Batman combat system that encapsulates the Caped Crusader's distinctive fighting style, every hit packs a punch, with fluid attack chains, counters, and over-the-top takedowns. Whether playing as Batman solo or in the two-player local cooperative mode, players can use iconic Bat-gadgets such as Batarangs to distract or stun enemies and the Batclaw to reel them in. Partner characters have their own signature gear, including Jim Gordon's foam sprayer, Robin's line launcher, and Catwoman's whip, providing a variety of options to approach every enemy encounter and boss battle. For those looking for a tougher playthrough, LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight goes beyond the familiar LEGO game experience with the new Caped Crusader enhanced difficulty setting and an even more challenging Dark Knight difficulty level.

The game takes place against the backdrop of Gotham City, an open-world LEGO playground full of crimes to stop, puzzles to solve, rewards to collect, and surprises to discover around every corner, down every alleyway, and on every rooftop. Players can grapple, glide, or drive through the environment, zipping from building to building with Batman's grapple launcher, soaring over the city with the Batglider, or cruising around in style with a range of Batmobiles and Batcycles. The Batcave can also be customized to display vehicles, trophies, and collectibles, plus an assortment of wearable Batsuits based on past Batman-related media.

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