Posted in: Cinemacon, Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: CinemaCon 2026, paramount, tom cruise, top gun 3

Top Gun 3 Is Official, With The Script Currently Being Written

At CinemaCon this afternoon, Paramount confirmed that Top Gun 3's script is now being written, making the film official.

Article Summary Paramount officially confirmed Top Gun 3 at CinemaCon, with the script currently in development.

Tom Cruise is expected to return as Pete Mitchell, alongside producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

Top Gun: Maverick earned $1.4 billion in 2022, becoming Cruise's highest-grossing film ever.

Top Gun: Maverick scored 6 Oscar nominations, winning Best Sound, setting a high bar for the sequel.

Top Gun 3, long rumored to be in development, is official. The script is being worked on as we speak. Deadline previously reported that Ehren Kruger was working on the script, but Paramount did not confirm that at CinemaCon, where news of the sequel's official status came from. Tom Cruise is expected to reprise his role of Pete Mitchell, with producer Jerry Bruckheimer also returning. This is the follow-up to Top Gun: Maverick, which became the highest-grossing film Cruise has ever made, making $1.4 billion when it was released in 2022. It was also nominated for 6 Academy Awards, including Best Picture. It won the award for Best Sound.

Top Gun To Save Movies Yet Again?

Top Gun: Maverick was the second-highest-grossing film of 2022. It was directed by Joseph Kosinski and written by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie, and also starred Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Ed Harris, Kara Wang, and Val Kilmer. No word on who from that cast might join Cruise in another film, but I am sure they will try to get Powell and Teller back, as they played pretty key roles in Maverick. That was the film that launched Powell's movie-star career, after all.

We all knew this was coming, so its confirmation is not a big surprise. I will admit that I thought that last film was an all-timer of an action film, and going in, I had many doubts. I would have left it there and let it go out on the highest note possible, but that is not what happens in Hollywood anymore, and especially not what Paramount is all about these days. We shall see what happens whenever this film is released.

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