Posted in: Cinemacon, Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: CinemaCon 2026, david ellison, paramount

David Ellison At CinemaCon: "30 Films. 45 Day Window. 90 Days SVOD"

David Ellison took the stage at CinemaCon to start the Paramount presentation, making promises to theater owners he can hopefully deliver on.

Article Summary David Ellison took the CinemaCon stage promising 30 films yearly, a 45-day window, and 90 days SVOD.

Tom Cruise narrated a Paramount history video, with new Sonic, Transformers, Top Gun, and Call of Duty teased.

30 films a year seems unrealistic without the controversial Warner Bros. sale going through.

Ellison wants profit, not cinema legacy — if theaters stop delivering, expect him to stop showing up.

David Ellison is on stage at CinemaCon for the Paramount Pictures presentation, promising the crowd what to expect from the studio going forward. He promised, yet again, 30 films to theaters a year, with a 45-day window to exhibit on the screens, and then 90 days for SVOD release. This is after a video about the history of Paramount, narrated by Tom Cruise: "Like all great journeys, this one started with a dream." The video also featured Timothee Chalamet and other stars and ended with Cruise sitting barefoot on the Paramount water tower. New installments of their biggest franchises, including Sonic The Hedgehog, Transformers, Top Gun, and World War Z, were teased, as well as one of their biggest upcoming films, the Call of Duty film.

David Ellison Needs To Back Up These Statements, With Or Without Warner Bros

Call me crazy, but 30 films a year is a lot for any studio, and the only way I see that happening is if the controversial sale of Warner Bros. goes through. Then, that number will become much more realistic. The focus for the rest of Paramount's life under David Ellison is trending towards franchise filmmaking only, and that might make it pretty tough to attract filmmakers who have no interest in doing that. Should the merger be approved by the government, they would control so many franchises that they would barely have to look toward original storytelling ever again. But that is the point here- David Ellison has no desire to become a champion of cinema. He wants to make money, and buckets of it. If that is with theaters for no, he will be their champion. But the day that starts to trend downward, you can bet that Paramount will no longer be yelling about how great the theatrical business is for the industry from the CinemaCon stage. He probably won't bother to show up, kinda like how he is now.

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