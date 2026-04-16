Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

New Martian Manhunter DC Comics Page Punchers Announced

Step into the DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys once more as they debut new DC Comics DC Direct Page Punchers figures

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a new Martian Manhunter DC Comics Page Punchers figure with a classic design.

This 7-inch collector figure features Ultra Articulation, a soft goods cape, and premium detailing.

Includes a reprint of Justice League of America #77 and a collectible art card for DC fans.

Pre-orders open now for $27.99, with shipping expected in May 2026 through the McFarlane Toys Store.

Martian Manhunter first appeared in DC Comics with Detective Comics #225 (1955), created by Joseph Samachson and Joe Certa. J'onn J'onzz is a Martian who was accidentally transported to Earth by a scientist's experiment. This left him stranded after the scientist's death, and he possesses a unique assortment of extraterrestrial abilities. Martin Manhunter can shapeshift, use telepathy, fly, and even possess super strength. To blend into his new life, he adopts the identity of John Jones. After years of waiting, the Martian Manhunter is returning to McFarlane Toys.

The crisis of the DC Multiverse is upon the collector, but that is no longer stopping McFarlane Toys. A new Martian Manhunter DC Page Punchers figure is on the way, capturing his more classic DC Comics design. He will feature a new sculpt, new dec, and a soft goods cape, which is the chef's kiss here. As this is a DC Direct release, he will also include a reprint of DC Comics' Justice League of America #77. Pre-orders are already live on the McFarlane Toys Store for $27.99, and he is set to ship in May 2026.

Martian Manhunter (DC Page Punchers: Justice League #77)

"Martian Manhunter is thought to be as strong as, or possibly stronger than, Superman, and has a variety of powers including super-strength, super-speed, flight, telepathy, telekinesis, shape-shifting, phase-shifting, regenerative abilities, and near-invulnerability. Manhunter also has genius-level intellect and strong leadership skills. Using his vast powers and skills, Martian Manhunter strives to protect the citizens of his new home, Earth."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Includes Justice League #74 comic book re-print.

Includes figure display base and collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

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