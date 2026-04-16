Posted in: Cinemacon, Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: call of duty, Paramount Pictures, peter berg

Call of Duty Film Sets Release Date of June 30, 2028

Call of Duty has a release date. Paramount will release the film based on the video game franchise June 30, 2028.

Article Summary The Call of Duty film has an official release date of June 30, 2028, timed perfectly for the July 4th holiday.

Peter Berg is directing the film, with a script penned by Taylor Sheridan and David Ellison producing.

Plot details and casting remain under wraps, but Ellison promises a cinematic experience worthy of the franchise.

Call of Duty has sold over 500 million copies, making this one of the most anticipated video game adaptations ever.

Call of Duty has a release date. The film version of the mega-popular video game franchise has set a release date of June 30, 2028, right around the July 4th holiday in the United States. Peter Berg is directing the film from a script written by Taylor Sheridan. Producer Rob Kostich said in a video played at CinemaCon during the Paramount presentation that the team only wanted to make the film "with "the right leadership, someone who cares about the IP as much as we do, and in David Ellison, we found that partnership." Who will star in the film and what the story is are still under wraps.

Call Of Duty Will Be Massive

David Ellison previously released a statement about the franchise: "As a lifelong fan of Call of Duty, this is truly a dream come true. From the first Allied campaigns in the original Call of Duty, through Modern Warfare and Black Ops, I've spent countless hours playing this franchise that I absolutely love. Being entrusted by Activision and players worldwide to bring this extraordinary storytelling universe to the big screen is both an honor and a responsibility that we don't take lightly. We're approaching this film with the same disciplined, uncompromising commitment to excellence that guided our work on Top Gun: Maverick, ensuring it meets the exceptionally high standards this franchise and its fans deserve. I can promise that we are resolute in our mission to deliver a cinematic experience that honors the legacy of this one-in-a-million brand – thrilling longtime fans of Call of Duty while captivating a whole new generation."

The Call of Duty franchise is one of the most popular of all time, having sold over 500 million copies and been the top-selling game franchise for 16 consecutive years. Getting this film onto screens around July 4th should translate into a big-time return at the box office, that is for sure.

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