Posted in: Audio Dramas, BBC, Doctor Who, TV | Tagged: bbc, big finish, colin baker, doctor who, preview

Doctor Who 60th Annv: Colin Baker/"Once and Future" Artwork Revealed

Big Finish revealed the cover art & special edition cover art for the Colin Baker-starring Doctor Who - Once and Future: "Two's Company."

With only about four months to go until the BBC, Disney+ & showrunner Russell T. Davies unveil this November's Doctor Who 60th Anniversary special event, Big Finish Productions continues to get the party started early with its eight-episode full-cast audio drama adventure Doctor Who – Once and Future. Kicking off in the middle of The Time War, an injured Doctor is being cared for at a field hospital when he begins to glow. Regeneration time, right? Wrong. The Doctor begins to go through a "degeneration" that finds him face-to-face with a number of his other selves as he seeks to find an answer before it's too late. Last week, we learned that the fourth episode ("Two's Company") features Colin Baker returning as the Sixth Doctor, joined by Camille Coduri (Jackie Tyler), Michelle Ryan (Lady Christina), Christopher Naylor (Harry Sullivan), and Michael Maloney (The Renegade). Now, we're getting a chance to pass along to you a look at both the official cover artwork and the official artwork for the special edition of the audio adventure – check them out below (along with a rundown of what we know about "Once and Future" so far.

Written by Lisa McMullin, this chapter returns the Doctor to Earth, where a clue is found in the search for the origins of the degeneration weapon. In his Sixth body, he meets Jackie Tyler and Lady Christina de Souza – thrown together by fate (or something more?) – in pursuit of a powerful item of jewelry. Meanwhile, a Time Lord renegade has duped Harry Sullivan into helping him stop the Doctor's travels before they begin – and all are set on a collision course.

Previously, we learned that the first chapter ("Past Lives") sees Tom Baker returning as the Fourth Doctor. Following that, the second chapter ("The Artist at the End of Time") includes Peter Davison reprising the role of the Fifth Doctor, with Georgia Tennant returning as the Doctor's daughter, Jenny) – with Colin Baker making a grand return as the Curator (a retired incarnation of the Doctor originally played on screen by Tom Baker). And the third chapter ("A Genius for War") finds Sylvester McCoy returning as the Seventh Doctor – just in time to face off with Dalek-creator Davros (Terry Molloy). To find out more and to order/pre-order episodes, head on over to the Big Finish Productions website.

A Look at Big Finish's "Once and Future"

At the time that the project was first announced, it was confirmed that Tom Baker, Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy, Paul McGann, Christopher Eccleston, and David Tennant were on board. In addition, on the Doctor side of things, Stephen Noonan, Michael Troughton & Tim Treloar are on board to represent the first three Doctors. The series will also include the final performance recorded by David Warner as the Unbound Doctor. Michelle Gomez will be returning as Missy, with Georgia Tennant returning as the Doctor's daughter Jenny, and Camille Coduri returning as Jackie Tyler. Also, Nicola Walker is set to return as Liv Chenka, while Sadie Miller will voice Sarah Jane Smith, played in the live-action series by her late mother, Elisabeth Sladen. In addition, we have Michelle Ryan as Lady Christina, Neve McIntosh as Madame Vastra, Catrin Stewart as Jenny Flint, Dan Starkey as Strax, Christopher Naylor as Harry Sullivan, Ken Bones as the General, and Beth Chalmers as Veklin. Now, here's a look back at the original trailer for the audio anniversary event, followed by the official overview:

The Time War. The Doctor has been injured and brought to a Time Lord field hospital. His body glows with energy, but this is no regeneration into a future form – instead, the Doctor's past faces begin to appear as he flits haphazardly between incarnations…

Staggering to his TARDIS, the Doctor sets out to solve the mystery of his 'degeneration.' Who has done this to him? How? And why? From the Earth to the stars, across an array of familiar times and places, he follows clues to retrace his steps, encountering old friends and enemies along the way. Tumbling through his lives, the Doctor must stop his degeneration before he loses himself completely…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!