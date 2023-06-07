Posted in: BBC, Disney+, Doctor Who, Preview, TV | Tagged: bbc, doctor who, Millie Gibson, Ncuti Gatwa, preview, russell t davies

Doctor Who: Bonnie Langford's Melanie Bush Returning for New Series

Bonnie Langford's Melanie Bush is joining Russell T. Davies, Ncuti Gatwa & Millie Gibson in the next series of Doctor Who adventures.

We have some casting news to share with all of you Doctor Who fans out there, with Bonnie Langford set to return as Melanie Bush for the next series of adventures from showrunner Russell T. Davies, new Doctor Ncuti Gatwa, and companion Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday). Recently appearing for a cameo in Jodie Whittaker's final episode as the Thirteenth Doctor ("The Power of The Doctor"), Langford's Melanie is best known as the companion to the Sixth (Colin Baker) and Seventh (Sylvester McCoy) Doctors. The next series of adventures are expected in 2024, following the upcoming 60th-anniversary celebration this November and a Christmas Special before the end of the year.

"I am absolutely thrilled to be bringing Melanie Bush back. To be part of the exceptional cast, crew, and production team led by the force of nature that is Russell T Davies is a career highlight. I'm so privileged and proud to have been a member of the Doctor Who family since the classic era, and to be included in the new generation is phenomenal," shared Langford when the news was first announced. "Open those TARDIS doors wide because Bonnie's back! What an honour, delight, and hoot to welcome back the character of Melanie after too long away. And this isn't just a cameo; Bonnie is right in the thick of the action, battling monsters and chaos and cliffhangers, right at the Doctor's side, just like the old days."

Along with Jemma Redgrave (Kate Lethbridge-Stewart), Aneurin Barnard (Roger ap Gwilliam), and Jack Forsyth-Noble (Will), Doctor Who Magazine #589 also confirmed that Bhav Joshi (Wedding Season), Eilidh Loan (Traces), Pete MacHale (Gangs of London), Miles Yekinni (Slow Horses), and Hemi Yeroham (Mamma Mia!) had joined the cast. And then, last month, Jinkx Monsoon (RuPaul's Drag Race) was also confirmed to have joined the cast – followed by Jonathan Groff (Glee, Mindhunter) in May of this year and Bonnie Langford (returning as Melanie Bush) in early June 2023.

