Doctor Who: Christopher Eccleston Reveals 60th Anniversary Plans

As Doctor Who fans know by now, before returning/incoming showrunner Russell T Davies and our new Doctor Ncuti Gatwa get things underway next year with Series 14, there's the not-so-small matter of a 60th-anniversary event to get through. And from what we already know, it's looking to be an eyebrow-raiser, with David Tennant & Catherine Tate returning, and Neil Patrick Harris & Yasmin Finney (aka Rose) joining the cast. And now, another piece of the anniversary puzzle is falling into place, with Christopher Eccleston aka the Ninth Doctor announcing at a fan event that he's recorded an audio drama for the anniversary with none other than veteran actor David Warner (too many projects to list, but Time Bandits will always be a favorite). Warner is no stranger by any means to the show's universe, rumored in the past to be considered for the role. But in the world of Big Finish audio dramas, Warner has had the opportunity to run the TARDIS in audio adventures such as 2003's Doctor Who – Unbound: Sympathy for the Devil, which also starred Nicholas Courtney as Brigadier Lethbridge-Stewart and Tennant in the role of Colonel Brimmicombe-Wood. In the "What If…?"-type story, it's 1997 and the Doctor arrives on Earth for the first time… meaning he never served as UNIT's scientific advisor.

Speaking with Doctor Who Monthly (which you can subscribe to here), Davies offered some possibilities to explain Tennant & Tate's return, and then he followed that up with some clues regarding what monsters can be expected:

Davies Offers a List of Tennant/Tate Return Possibilities: "A mysteriously forgotten excursion for the TARDIS in between 'Planet of the Ood' and 'Sontaran Stratagem'? Or maybe a multiverse thing, they're all the rage these days. Maybe this is the Doctor and Donna from Universe 557, all set to collide with our own. Then again, maybe, just maybe, this return is so impossible that it's actually an intricate illusion created by an old enemy of the Doctor's. Or maybe an old enemy of Donna's. Nerys!"

Davies on Monsters & Set Leaks: "There might be information leaking beyond our control. For example, at the time of writing, we're six days away from a night shoot in Cardiff in which some monsters might be glimpsed. Monsters which might well be familiar to readers of DWM. Well, familiar, but new. Whatever that means. But there, maybe, for once, we can try to deny, deny, deny."