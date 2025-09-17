Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who: David Tennant on How "Speaking Your Truth" Can Be "Spicy"

David Tennant (Doctor Who, Good Omens) is worried society is getting too "spicy" for people to share their opinions without being attacked.

For someone who is in the public eye – and has been for some time – as much as David Tennant (Doctor Who, Broadchurch, Good Omens, Rivals) – it's been refreshing to see just how open and honest he remains when it comes to addressing some of the important issues of the day. From defending the transgender community to taking on U.S. President Donald Trump's actions around the world, Tennant put himself on the line, time and again. But during a speech at the Royal Television Society's Cambridge Convention, Tennant shared that the current climate gives him much more pause than in the past when it comes to sharing his viewpoints publicly. "When you have any kind of public profile, there is an interest in them [your opinions], when you can't censor yourself," Tennant explained to the audience. "But it's hard when opinions that used to feel quite safe are being challenged ever more vociferously by changes in the culture. It's difficult not to censor yourself when speaking your truth can feel quite spicy."

During a May 2025 edition of BBC's Have I Got News for You, guest host Tennant was joined by guest panellists actor and comedian Miles Jupp and journalist Cathy Newman, and team captains Paul Merton and Ian Hislop for a deep dive into the latest news, of which Trump was a huge part. Though there were a number of options to choose from, the two moments from Tennant that stood out include:

Tennant on Trump Booking a Room in Alcatraz: Beginning at around the 6:05 mark, the topic turns to Trump's plan to reopen Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary, which was open from 1934 to 1963. Since that time (we're talking over 60 years), the area has been a historical landmark and tourist attraction. Now, as Tennant notes, Trump is calling for the prison to be put back online to house "vicious repeat criminal offenders, the dregs of society who will never contribute anything other than misery and suffering." Before shifting to the next topic, Tennant offered a personal recommendation on who the first "tenant" should be, adding at the end, "In you go, Donald. Close the door behind ya."

Tennant on "Pope" Trump: Beginning at around the 8:50 mark, Tennant and the panel discuss an AI-generated image of Trump as Pope that was posted on the Republican Party and the White House's official social media accounts. After showing the image and a few comments from the panelists, Tennant added, "Yes, it was quite a week for the Catholic church as they got a new Pope and a new antichrist" (referencing Chicago-born Cardinal Robert Prevost being selected as the new head of the Catholic Church, taking the official name of Pope Leo XIV).

