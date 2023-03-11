Doctor Who: David Tennant's 14th Doctor Kicks Off Red Nose Day Teaser Doctor Who star David Tennant is in Fourteenth Doctor mode in this teaser for the BBC's Red Nose Day 2023. Could there be more to come?

Heading into the weekend, we passed along all of the intel that you would need to know about Red Nose Day, set to hit BBC screens on Friday, March 17th (more on that below). And when we learned that David Tennant would be joining co-hosts Paddy McGuinness, Zoe Ball, Joel Dommett, and AJ Odudu, you can imagine all of the Red Nose Day/Doctor Who possibilities that started cooking up in our brains? Would we be getting a Tennant sketch? Who would appear with him & which guest stars? Could we see Tennant and Ncuti Gatwa together? Possibly some news/announcements? The latest promo for the charity event did nothing to dial back our speculation, with Tennant sporting not just the newly-redesigned red nose but also his Fourteenth Doctor's garb.

Here's a look at one of the latest promos for Red Nose Day 2023, followed by a look back at Matt Smith's appearance during the 2011 edition of the charity event:

"The Traitors": In a special parody of the hit psychological gameshow, The Traitors, a star-studded roundtable gathers to decide who should be banished. Claudia Winkleman (played by Dawn French) assembles the celebrity 'Faithful' and 'Traitors' for a discussion full of twists and turns. Which famous faces will be under the cloaks, and who will be revealed as the ultimate Traitor?

"Ghosts": Hit BBC sitcom Ghosts is back with a "spook-tacular" special for Red Nose Day, and they have a surprise guest… none other than global superstar Kylie Minogue! When Kylie and her manager (played by Tanya Moodie) arrive at Button House to see if it's a suitable concert venue, the ghosts get the shock of their (after) lives.

"Love Island": TONIGHT on Love Island, Comic Relief turns up the heat and the laughs by sending an unexpected BOMBSHELL into the villa. Expect Maya Jama slow-mos, sarcastic quips from Iain Stirling, and a romantic trip to the hideaway.

"Eurovision – The Audition Tapes": In this special sketch, the UK may have found its Eurovision entrant for this year, but before the big night, our panel (Graham Norton, Lulu, and Sam Ryder) will have to sit through aspiring celebrity auditions… of varying quality.

"Baldrick's Bedtime Story for Comic Relief": We'll see the exclusive return of one of the nation's most beloved comedy characters – Baldrick – as he reads his very own 'Blackadder' Bedtime Story.

For more details, including prizes that viewers can win, additional programs that will tie into the evening, and more, head on over to the BBC's main press site for the event here. "Red Nose Day 2023" is a BBC Studios Entertainment Production for the BBC, commissioned by Kate Phillips, Director of Unscripted. The Executive Producers for BBC Studios are Peter Davey and Colin Hopkins, with the Commissioning Editor for the BBC being Katie Taylor.

"If you thought the appearance of David Tennant was a shock, we've got plenty more surprises on the way! The path to Ncuti's Fifteenth Doctor is laden with mystery, horror, robots, puppets, danger, and fun! And how is it connected to the return of the wonderful Donna Noble? How, what, and why? We're giving you a year to speculate, and then all hell lets loose!" Davies shared in a statement when the first teaser was released, confirming the Doctor's new "lineage." Now, here's a look at the new logo for the long-running show's new era: