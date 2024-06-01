Posted in: BBC, Disney+, Doctor Who, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: bbc, disney plus, doctor who, episode 6, preview, trailer

Doctor Who E06 "Rogue" Promo: The Doctor & Ruby Face Murder Most Foul

It's a murder mystery, a mysterious bounty hunter, and so much more in this trailer for BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who Season 1 Ep. 6: "Rogue."

After taking a turn into "Black Mirror" territory this weekend, we have a look at what's in store next week for Showrunner Russell T. Davies and series stars Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) & Millie Gibson's (Ruby Sunday) Doctor Who Episode 6: "Rogue"(written by Kate Herron and Briony Redman and directed by Ben Chessell). As we inch closer to the season finale, the Doctor and Ruby land themselves in 1813 in Regency-era England – where guests at a Duchess's party are being murdered. Personally, that's all we need to know, and we're sold – but with Jonathan Groff (Mindhunter, Spring Awakening) on board as the mysterious bounty hunter Rogue – who's teased with having a big impact on the Doctor – that pretty much nails it. Joining Gatwa, Gibson, and Groff are Indira Varma (Luther) as the Duchess of Pemberton, Paul Forman (Emily in Paris) as Lord Barton, and Camilla Aiko (Fifteen Love) as Emily Beckett – and for all of you Susan Twist conspiracy theorists out there, you can look forward to her taking on the role of… "The Portrait"? Let the speculation begin!

With that in mind, here's a look at the official episode trailer for "Rogue" – with more looks at next week's episode arriving later today (so stay tuned!):

"ROGUE" (Writer: Kate Herron and Briony Redman; Director: Ben Chessell)

"THE LEGEND OF RUBY SUNDAY" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Jamie Donoughue)

"EMPIRE OF DEATH" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Jamie Donoughue)

We've got an upcoming season that runs from the groovy '60s and the Regency era in England to war-torn futures – and a whole lot more! Along with a first look at Indira Varma's (Game of Thrones) The Duchess and the news that Callie Cooke (Henpocalypse!) is making an appearance, we were also treated to looks at Anita Dobson, Yasmin Finney, Michelle Greenidge, Bonnie Langford, Jinkx Monsoon, Jemma Redgrave, Lenny Rush, Golda Rosheuvel, Angela Wynter, and Paul Forman. And don't forget that Andor star Varada Sethu joins Gatwa & Gibson during the second season of adventures (and possibly sooner?).

