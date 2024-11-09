Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, TV | Tagged: doctor who, michael sheen, nye

Doctor Who Fans: Why You Need to Watch Michael Sheen in "Nye" ASAP

The National Theatre play starring Michael Sheen depicting how Nye Bevan introduced The National Health Service has many ties to Doctor Who.

Nye is a major play starring Michael Sheen staged at London's National Theatre in 2023 – and it has a Doctor Who connection. The playwright Tim Price was previously involved in an episode of Doctor Who, namely "The Tsuranga Conundrum" in Jodie Whittaker's first season. You can stream Nye for free on YouTube until November 11th, and it comes highly recommended. It's the perfect weekend watch before it leaves free streaming.

Nye is the story of Nye Bevan, the socialist politician who established The National Health Service in the United Kingdom after World War Two, the biggest milestone in British history. The play also counts as a lesson to total beginners for Socialism 101. And as you know, Michael Sheen has been on Doctor Who, Staged, and Good Omens, so the play comes with a major pedigree. "From campaigning at the coalfield to leading the battle to create the NHS, Aneurin 'Nye' Bevan is often referred to as the politician with the greatest influence on our country without ever being Prime Minister.

Confronted with death, Nye's deepest memories lead him on a mind-bending journey back through his life, from childhood to mining underground, Parliament, and fights with Churchill in an epic Welsh fantasia. Tim Price's surreal and spectacular journey through the life and legacy of the man who transformed Britain's welfare state premiered at the National Theatre, starring Michael Sheen as Nye Bevan. This stage production premiered at the National Theatre in London in 2023. Without Nye Bevan, there would never have been Universal Health Care in the United Kingdom. This play is about how he pulled it off.

The Doctor Who Connection

The episode of Doctor Who that Tim Price worked on with then-showrunner Chris Chibnall is "The Tsuranga Conundrum," where The Doctor and her fam show up onboard a state-run space hospital with a pregnant parent about to give birth and an alien menace, the tiny, cute but highly dangerous being threatening to destroy the station and everyone on it. Price is credited for creating the Pting. The episode is a celebration of the UK's National Health Service and is effectively a companion piece to Nye the stage play, which might be one of the most important plays of recent times as well as a crucial history lesson.

Nye is streaming free on YouTube until November 11th worldwide, after which it will be on the National Theatre's streaming service of British plays, NTlive. If you love Doctor Who, you will find much to love in the barnstorming Nye, which celebrates everything Doctor Who stands for.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!