Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who Feeling the Heat? BBC Announces Plans for 2,000 Layoffs

The BBC is planning to cut approximately 2,000 jobs over the next two years. Does that add pressure to find a Doctor Who production partner?

Article Summary BBC to cut up to 2,000 jobs over two years, its biggest layoff in 15 years, amid £500M cost savings drive.

Doctor Who faces increased uncertainty, with rumors of a new production partner or funding.

Rumors swirl about HBO/HBO Max stepping in, as BBC and Bad Wolf weigh co-production opportunities.

BBC execs acknowledge tough decisions ahead but assure fans Doctor Who remains a key priority brand.

In March, the BBC released its annual plan, offering more insight into how and where it planned to cut costs, amounting to £500 million/$600 million over the next three years (in addition to the BBC's current savings plan, aimed at £1.5 billion/$2 billion). "Cuts of this magnitude will require us to make difficult decisions about content and services in the future," the BBC report read. "These choices, which will be led by focusing on value to audiences whilst continuing to deliver on our public purposes, are expected to impact all areas of our portfolio and will reduce commissioning opportunities." At that time, we speculated whether the report would put more pressure on the Doctor Who producers to find a new production partner, depending on the impact of the cuts/layoffs. Now, we're learning just how extensive the cuts will be, with up to 2,000 jobs expected to be eliminated. To add some perspective, the BBC had 21,508 employees in 2025 – the cuts would equate to losing one in every 10 employees across the multimedia company (and also the largest number of layoffs by the BBC in 15 years).

During a call with staff earlier today, Rhodri Talfan Davies, the BBC's interim director general, announced that between 1,800 and 2,000 positions will be cut over the next two years. The worst part? More details on the layoffs won't be available until September. The multimedia company is exploring other options (like a voluntary redundancy scheme) to avoid direct layoffs, but those specific details were not disclosed during the call. In addition, "immediate cost control measures" are being implemented for recruitment, travel, consultancy spend, and awards and events costs. With only individuals needed for "essential roles" and who receive "robust approvals" considered, a pseudo-hiring freeze is essentially in effect.

Speaking with Deadline Hollywood in January 2026 for an exclusive interview about her run at the BBC and how the future is looking from a programming perspective, BBC Director of Drama Lindsay Salt was asked about the show's status and where things stand regarding the BBC, BBC Studios, and Bad Wolf potentially bringing another production partner aboard. The biggest headline-grabber for us was Salt, who noted at the time that talks focused on financing and the show's long-term future hadn't gotten underway, and that the focus was on the Christmas Special.

"There are different ways of setting up a show. We just need to make sure we do it in the right way and make sure we take the right time to do it. Ultimately, it's one of the BBC's most treasured brands, so it's not going anywhere," Salt shared. "I managed to walk into this job when the co-pro market imploded, and I've learned a lot about the tenacity of producers and writers to make things at all budget levels. Things are getting funded in so many different ways now," she added.

Could that new partner be HBO/HBO Max? That's been the rumbling rumor over the past few months, with BBC Studios and Bad Wolf having made rather flattering comments about working with HBO/HBO Max on previous projects, such as Industry. Salt noted upcoming co-production projects from Richard Gadd and Michaela Coel as examples of how the BBC has been working with HBO/HBO Max, adding, "We'll wait and see how we figure it out. HBO have been great partners creatively. There's a lot of stuff that is changing out there."

BREAKING: The BBC is reportedly cutting around 10% of its jobs in the biggest down-sizing of the public service broadcaster in 15 years. Sky's arts and entertainment correspondent Katie Spencer has the latest updates. 📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/sefpifro0K — Sky News (@SkyNews) April 15, 2026 Show Full Tweet

During an interview with Deadline Hollywood in early February, Zai Bennett, CEO and Chief Creative Officer of BBC Studios Global Content, addressed funding and the show's future. While noting that "we're all in it together" when it comes to the future of Doctor Who, Bennett didn't offer a direct response when asked whether BBC Studios would cover some of the funding lost after the Disney deal ended. "We're a big important part of 'Doctor Who' and are all motivated to make sure 'Doctor Who' has a long and flourishing life. We've got the Christmas special coming. After that, it's time for us all to work on it," Bennett noted, adding that he "won't speak for the BBC" or to its plans.

"We can look forward to a year of brilliant creativity, great programmes and the very best of UK storytelling across the BBC. But let's be clear – the BBC, needed more than ever, is at risk like never before. Given financial pressures, infinite choice and changing audience behavior, the organization must also make some tough choices in the year ahead to reshape how we operate," shared outgoing BBC Director-General Tim Davie, who is set to be succeeded by Matt Brittin in May, in March's annual report. We know that the BBC, BBC Studios, and Bad Wolf have gone on the record to reassure fans that the series isn't going anywhere, but does today's news of layoffs add more fuel to the fire when it comes to a new production partner? The previous debate was whether the show needed to have a big budget and big effects to succeed. Now, is it more about bringing on another producer to keep it at the level it was at when the show returned.

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