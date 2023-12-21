Posted in: BBC, Disney+, Doctor Who, Preview, TV | Tagged: bbc, doctor who, Millie Gibson, Ncuti Gatwa

Doctor Who: Here's Why Disney+ Lists Christmas Special as "Special 4"

Wondering why Disney+ listed the upcoming Doctor Who Christmas Special as "Special 4"? It's actually for a simple reason that makes sense.

Article Summary Disney+ lists "Doctor Who Christmas Special" as "Special 4" as part of a "soft launch".

Russell T. Davies reveals a big promotional push for Doctor Who by Disney+ is set for next year.

"The Church on Ruby Road" will be Ncuti Gatwa's first full adventure as the Doctor.

The special features Millie Gibson and a host of other stars in an exciting plot.

With the 60th-anniversary specials event now having been released, the focus has shifted to Russell T. Davies's Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) & Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday)- starring Doctor Who Christmas Special, "The Church on Ruby Road." With Gatwa beginning his official first full-time adventure as the Fifteenth Doctor on Christmas Day, fans have been a little surprised that Disney+ hasn't been promoting Gatwa & Gibson's special much differently than they did the anniversary episodes. Causing further confusion was the way that the Christmas Special is listed on Disney's streaming service – "Special 4" (see below), giving the impression that "Ruby Road" follows in line with the anniversary specials. Well, there's no reason to be concerned because the reason for it is the same reason why Disney+ didn't go hard promoting the anniversary episodes. Davies addressed it in more detail earlier this month (see below), but right now, The Mouse is at the end of its "soft launch" portion of its Doctor Who deal. Disney+ viewers will begin seeing the hard push for Gatwa & Gibson at the marketing machine revs up for the next new series of adventures. That's why, in The Mouse's mind, "Ruby Road" is "Special 4."

When discussing how the anniversary episodes, Christmas specials, and upcoming series are being rolled out, Davies explained at a screening and Q&A session at a Royal Television Society event that while the anniversary episodes are on Disney+, the streamer wasn't expected to go big on promoting (possibly because of the terms of the deal?). Davies described what Disney+ is currently doing with Doctor Who is a "soft launch," and that "the big launch" would come ahead of Gatwa & Gibson's first series. So if you're "thinking why you haven't seen great big adverts set across the world on Disney+ now, that will come next year. They're going to do the big push" – with Davies adding that the push for the anniversary episodes made more sense being run through the BBC and BBC iPlayer. Here's a look at the interview with Davies & EP Jane Tranter – with Davies touching upon Disney+'s plans beginning at around the 7:20 mark:

Doctor Who: "The Church on Ruby Road": A Christmas Special Preview

"The Church on Ruby Road" sees the Doctor (Gatwa) come face-to-face with the mythical and mysterious goblins as his life collides with Ruby Sunday (Gibson). Little is known about Ruby Sunday, as she was abandoned on Christmas Eve as a baby. Now living with her mum, Carla, and grandmother, Cherry, her world is about to be turned upside down when she encounters the Doctor – and the two set off on their first adventure together. Joining Gatwa & Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday) for showrunner Russell T. Davies's special are Davina McCall (playing herself), Michelle Greenidge (Ruby's mum Carla), Angela Wynter (Ruby's grandmother Cherry), and Anita Dobson as Mrs. Flood. Now, here's a look at the trailers that were previously released by the BBC & Disney+ – as well as a sneak preview of the Doctor & Ruby getting to know one another:

