Doctor Who, Justified, Picard, Red Dwarf & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Last of Us, Red Dwarf, Superman & Lois, Doctor Who, Justified, The Rookie, The Mandalorian, and more!

With today's BCTV Daily Dispatch "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us The 1975 with "I'm In Love With You," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today? HBO's The Last of Us, Red Dwarf return, The CW's Superman & Lois, BBC's Doctor Who, FX's Justified: City Primeval, ABC's The Rookie, Disney+'s The Mandalorian, USA Network's WWE Raw, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, Batman legend Kevin Conroy, FOX's HouseBroken, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Doctor Who, Justified: City Primeval, Star Trek: Picard, Red Dwarf & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, March 14, 2023:

The Last of Us Creators Defend Focusing on Survivors; S02 Infected

Red Dwarf: Danny "Cat" John-Jules Posts Instagram Pic Signaling Return

Superman & Lois Showrunners Discuss Being Arrowverse-Free, Lex Luthor

Doctor Who: RTD Makes Bold Series 14 Ep. 4 Claim; Director Responds

Justified: FX Networks Previews Raylan Givens "City Primeval" Return

The Rookie Season 5: Eric Winter Teases "New Look" for Next Episode

The Mandalorian S03: Amy Sedaris' Peli Motto Earns Key Art High Honor

WWE Raw Preview: The Road to WrestleMania Continues Tonight

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Episode 5 "Imposter" Images Released

Batman Legend Kevin Conroy Missing From Oscars "In Memoriam" Tribute

HouseBroken Season 2 Episode 3 Preview: The Fleas Have Arrived!

Star Trek: Picard Showrunner on Jean-Luc's F-Bomb Dividing Fans

Kimmel/Oscars, The Last of Us, Good Omens & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

David Tennant's Red Nose in The Daily LITG, 13th March 2023

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.