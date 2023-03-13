Kimmel/Oscars, The Last of Us, Good Omens & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: X-Men '97, The Last of Us, Jimmy Kimmel/Oscars, Superman & Lois, Good Omens 2, Saturday Night Live & more!
With today's BCTV Daily Dispatch "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us P!NK with "Trustfall," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today? Disney+'s X-Men '97, HBO's The Last of Us, Jimmy Kimmel/Oscars, The CW's Superman & Lois, Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, Amazon's Good Omens 2, Disney+'s Agatha: Coven of Chaos, NBC's Quantum Leap, BBC's Doctor Who/Red Nose Day 2023, NBC's Saturday Night Live & more!
BCTV Daily Dispatch: Jimmy Kimmel/Oscars, The Last of Us, Good Omens 2, X-Men '97, SNL & More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, March 13, 2023:
X-Men '97 EP/Writer DeMayo Appreciates SNL's Take on Marvel's Mutants
The Last of Us Season 1 Finale Review: Joel's Epic Moment of Truth
Jimmy Kimmel Targets Will Smith Slap, Reactions in Oscars Monologue
Superman & Lois: Emmanuelle Chriqui Shares Season 3 Wrap Cast Images
Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Teaser Offers Meryl Streep Look
Good Omens 2: Neil Gaiman Clarifies Series Production Timeline
WandaVision: Elizabeth Olsen on Possible Wanda Return for "Agatha"
The Last of Us: Pascal Offers "Hot Ones" Hot Take on NYC Mexican Food
Quantum Leap Season 1 Ep. 15 Preview: Ben Needs Jenn as Second Chair
Doctor Who: Tennant, Henry in New Red Nose Day Teaser; More To Come?
Saturday Night Live, Jenna Ortega & The 1975 Go Out In Style: Review
Arrowverse, Doctor Who, SNL, James Gunn & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
Saturday Night Live: Jenna Ortega Goes "Rogue" in X-Men Takeoff Sketch
Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.