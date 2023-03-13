Kimmel/Oscars, The Last of Us, Good Omens & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: X-Men '97, The Last of Us, Jimmy Kimmel/Oscars, Superman & Lois, Good Omens 2, Saturday Night Live & more!

With today's BCTV Daily Dispatch "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us P!NK with "Trustfall," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today? Disney+'s X-Men '97, HBO's The Last of Us, Jimmy Kimmel/Oscars, The CW's Superman & Lois, Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, Amazon's Good Omens 2, Disney+'s Agatha: Coven of Chaos, NBC's Quantum Leap, BBC's Doctor Who/Red Nose Day 2023, NBC's Saturday Night Live & more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Jimmy Kimmel/Oscars, The Last of Us, Good Omens 2, X-Men '97, SNL & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, March 13, 2023:

X-Men '97 EP/Writer DeMayo Appreciates SNL's Take on Marvel's Mutants

The Last of Us Season 1 Finale Review: Joel's Epic Moment of Truth

Jimmy Kimmel Targets Will Smith Slap, Reactions in Oscars Monologue

Superman & Lois: Emmanuelle Chriqui Shares Season 3 Wrap Cast Images

Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Teaser Offers Meryl Streep Look

Good Omens 2: Neil Gaiman Clarifies Series Production Timeline

WandaVision: Elizabeth Olsen on Possible Wanda Return for "Agatha"

The Last of Us: Pascal Offers "Hot Ones" Hot Take on NYC Mexican Food

Quantum Leap Season 1 Ep. 15 Preview: Ben Needs Jenn as Second Chair

Doctor Who: Tennant, Henry in New Red Nose Day Teaser; More To Come?

Saturday Night Live, Jenna Ortega & The 1975 Go Out In Style: Review

Arrowverse, Doctor Who, SNL, James Gunn & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Saturday Night Live: Jenna Ortega Goes "Rogue" in X-Men Takeoff Sketch

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.