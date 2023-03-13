WWE Raw Preview: The Road to WrestleMania Continues Tonight With WrestleMania nearly here, WWE Raw must simultaneously build to the show and pad the three-hour show with filler. Here's what to expect.

WrestleMania is less than a month away, and WWE will continue to build to the two-night event with a new episode of WWE Raw tonight. And the company has been surprisingly well-organized lately, with five matches or segments advertised ahead of the show tonight.

The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar and The Nigerian Giant Omos will come face-to-face on WWE Raw tonight ahead of their match at WrestleMania. MVP will be working overtime to get this feud over. The matchup between these two big men is widely cited as evidence of Vince McMahon's creative influence on the company, since it's the sort of thing people believe he would be into, but there's no proof of that and Triple H is just as capable of booking a match between two big men that nobody actually wants to see as his father-in-law is.

Edge has called out Finn Bálor. That's the headline on WWE.com for this segment. Does it mean Bálor will answer the call? That's not actually promised here, but we can assume it to be the case. Judgment Day will have a busy night on WWE Raw this week because Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest will also face Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis in a tag team match tonight.

Chelsea Green's Karening has earned her a match against WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair tonight. Will Green triumph and earn herself a title shot in the future? It's doubtful, but interference by Carmella could make a difference. Ironically, Belair was saved from a beatdown by the two last week by Asuka, who is Belair's challenger for the title at WrestleMania. Will Asuka be willing to do the same again this week?

The final match advertized for WWE Raw this week is Elias vs. Bronson Reed. Elias tried to get Rick Boogs to challenge Reed to a match on Raw last week, but Reed took Elias's words literally and challenged him on behalf of Elias. Now Elias will probably get squashed.

WWE Raw airs at 8/7C on USA Network.