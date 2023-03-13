The Rookie Season 5: Eric Winter Teases "New Look" for Next Episode With S05E18 "Double Trouble" hitting next week, ABC's The Rookie star Eric Winter teased his "new look" for the next episode.

So the last time we checked in on how things were going with ABC's Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie ahead of its return next week with S05E18 "Double Trouble" (huge apologies for the screw-up in our last update), series star Eric Winter (Tim Bradford) was giving fans the heads-up that filming on the fifth season has wrapped. This time around, Winter isn't jumping that far into the future; instead, he's posting a sneak preview of his "new look" for when the series returns. And yes, it involves neck ink (or tats, or tattoos).

More [The Rookie] BTS. New week new look. What do you all think? Too much around the neck…," Winter wrote as the caption to his post that also shows off his neck ink for the upcoming episode. "[Roselyn Sanchez] was loving my tats. Is it time for me to step it up? #midlifecrisis." Here's a look at Winter's post:

"Season 5 of [The Rookie] is wrapped, and what an awesome season it's been. BIG thank you to all our fans! What has been your favorite part of season 5 so far? Remember, we are back [on] March 21st on ABC! #imwatchjngyou #vamos #season6," wrote Winter as the caption to his Instagram post from last week, confirming that filming has wrapped on the fifth go-around:

With the popular series set to return on March 21st, here's a look at the promo for S05E18 "Double Trouble," offering a "mockumentary" look at the team in action:

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.