Justified: FX Networks Previews Raylan Givens "City Primeval" Return A new FX Networks trailer offers a preview of Dave Andron & Michael Dinner's upcoming Timothy Olyphant-starring Justified: City Primeval,

So it's safe to say, based on the reactions that we've been getting from our coverage of Dave Andron & Michael Dinner and FX Network's upcoming Timothy Olyphant-starring Justified: City Primeval, that folks are excited about the return of Olyphant's U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens. Well, prepare to get a little more excited because we have some new looks at what's to come courtesy of a new FX Networks trailer that was released spotlighting a number of upcoming shows. In fact, we have a couple of screencaps that offer a better sense of what you can expect (with the full trailer following).

Inspired by Elmore Leonard's City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit, the series return finds Raylan Givens (Olyphant) having left the hollers of Kentucky eight years ago and now living in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 14-year-old girl. His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind. A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends him to Detroit. There he crosses paths with Clement Mansell, aka "The Oklahoma Wildman," a violent, sociopathic desperado who's already slipped through the fingers of Detroit's finest once and aims to do so again. Mansell's lawyer, formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder, has every intention of representing her client, even as she finds herself caught in between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well. These three characters set out on a collision course in classic Leonard fashion to see who makes it out of the "City Primeval" alive. Now, here's a look at that "Coming Soon" trailer released by FX Networks:

Along with the Olyphants, the FX limited series Justified: City Primeval also stars Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard), Boyd Holbrook (The Premise), Adelaide Clemens (The Great Gatsby), Vondie Curtis Hall (Harriet), Marin Ireland (Y: The Last Man), Ravi Patel (The Valet, Meet the Patels), Norbert Leo Butz (Bloodline), Victor Williams (The Good Lord Bird), and Vivian Olyphant. Dave Andron & Michael Dinner will write, executive produce & serve as showrunners (with Dinner directing). Produced by Sony Pictures Television and FX Productions, Olyphant, Graham Yost, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Peter Leonard, Taylor Elmore (writer), and Chris Provenzano (writer) executive produce. Walter Mosley serves as a consulting producer, with V.J. Boyd, Eisa Davis, and Ingrid Escajeda also writing the series.