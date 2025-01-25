Posted in: BBC, Disney+, TV | Tagged: doctor who, the war between the land and the sea

Doctor Who: "Land/Sea" Spinoff Going for "Indie," "Gritty" Vibe: Tovey

The War Between the Land and the Sea star Russell Tovey (Feud) had some interesting insights to share about the Doctor Who spinoff series.

When we last checked in on how things were looking with Showrunner Russell T. Davies' upcoming Russell Tovey (Feud, American Horror Story: NYC) and Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Surface, Loki)-starring Doctor Who spinoff, BBC and Disney Branded Television's The War Between the Land and the Sea, Davies was giving us a better sense of when we can expect it to hit our screens. Now, thanks to an interview with Variety that hit earlier today, Tovey is offering some insights into how the production went, what his responsibilities on the set are as the lead, what Doctor Who fans should know heading into it, and how the spinoff is looking to give off an "indie" vibe. In The War Between the Land and the Sea, a fearsome and ancient species emerges from the ocean, dramatically revealing themselves to humanity. With an international crisis triggered and the entire population at risk, UNIT steps into action as the land and sea wage war.

"It has been one of the most joyful jobs I've ever done. Every day was just brilliant. I love the character I play. I love the cast and crew. I think what we have a responsibility as actors, yes to the role, yes to the script, yes to that, but we have responsibility when we get to walk on set to be kind and to be honest and to be vulnerable. And I think as I get older and every single project I do, I make sure that when I walk onto set, I am kind and that's all I can do," Tovey shared. "I was number one on this show, and from day one I was like, 'It's not a struggle for me to be kind.' I know the ripples that come from being a really good number one and being a really good team player and being kind on set. We've all worked with people who aren't as generous with their kindness or their good energy, and it makes for a really uncomfortable, unsatisfying and sometimes upsetting experience. It makes it harder for you to be vulnerable because it makes you anxious."

Tovey continued, noting that Davies was a perfect example of the kind of person you want during production. "This project was just beautiful. Russell T Davies is just the best person because he will text, he will watch the dailies every day, and he will text everybody, all the head of apartments, all the actors. 'That was great. Wow, I love that, the way you did this line,' every single person. And he says he never repeats the same text as someone else in case people have sat next to each other and they suddenly see that he's just copy and pasting the same text. But that is galvanizing for a cast and crew. Is that your head man? The head honcho is so on top of everything and watching and complimentary."

In terms of how much backstory Doctor Who fans should be aware of going into it, Tovey notes that the spinoff is a "refresh" of the "WHO-niverse" stories that came before it. "Oh, God, what should the diehard 'Doctor Who' fans know about? Well, the story of these creatures has appeared in 'Doctor Who' episodes, it might have been the '60s and maybe again, but this has been a refresh of that," Tovey shared. "You've got members of UNIT in there. Jemma Redgrave is so brilliant. She's the same character [Kate Lethbridge-Stewart] in this, but it's so elevated. Gugu Mbatha-Raw is in prosthetics and phenomenal. I don't know how she does it. I think it's got everything for the 'Doctor Who' world, but it also feels completely fresh. What Dylan Holmes Williams, 'Who's' director, feels like an indie film. I wanted it to feel gritty and indie and dynamic in that way. And they were like, 'Absolutely.'"

Created and executive-produced by Davies – who is co-writing with Pete McTighe (A Discovery of Witches, The Pact, Doctor Who) – the five-part series stars Russell Tovey (Feud, American Horror Story: NYC) and Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Surface, Loki). In addition, we're going to see some very familiar UNIT faces – with Jemma Redgrave reprising her role as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart, Alexander Devrient returning as Colonel Ibrahim, and Ruth Madeley returning as Shirley Ann Bingham. In addition, Adrian Lukis (The Bill), Patrick Baladi (Line of Duty), Vincent Franklin (Gentleman Jack), Francesca Corney (The Buccaneers), and Mei Mac (Call the Midwife) have joined the series. Dylan Holmes-Williams ("73 Yards," "Dot and Bubble") directs – with Davies penning Episodes 1 & 5, Pete Tighe penning Episodes 2 & 3, and both Davies and Tighe penning Episode 4.

