Doctor Who "Legend of the Sea Devils" Setting Sail Easter Weekend

Over the weekend, we shared a look at some brand new preview images for the second of current Doctor Jodie Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall's final three specials before they end their run on the BBC's Doctor Who. Now viewers know when those images will come to life, with the BBC confirming via new poster key art that The Doctor, Yaz (Mandip Gill), and Dan (John Bishop) will return for "Legend of the Sea Devils" on April 17th. With Arthur Lee joining the cast as Ji-Hun and Marlowe Chan-Reeves as Ying Ki, here's a look at the new, very pirate-themed key art for the special (written by Chibnall and Ella Road, and directed by Haolu Wang), followed by a look back at the trailer as well as the official overview:

"Legend of the Sea Devils" finds the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker), Yaz (Mandip Gill) and Dan (John Bishop) in 19th century China, where a small coastal village is under threat – from both the fearsome pirate queen Madame Ching (Crystal Yu) and a monstrous alien force which she unwittingly unleashes. Will the Doctor, Yaz and Dan emerge from this swashbuckling battle with the Sea Devils to save the planet?

And as for those rumors of Hugh Grant (Four Wedding and a Funeral, Notting Hill) taking over as The Doctor after Whittaker (as the UK's Mirror and The Guardian reported), the actor himself took to Twitter to set the record straight. "Nothing against Dr W but I'm not," Grant wrote while retweeting The Guardian report. "No idea where the story came from." Here's a look at Grant shattering some folks' dreams (and making some writers look a little silly):

Nothing against Dr W but I'm not. No idea where the story came from. https://t.co/g1PG4VsqYN — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) March 21, 2022 Show Full Tweet