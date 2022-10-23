Doctor Who: Matt Smith Has Some Mixed Feelings About Regeneration

With only hours to go until current Doctor Jodie Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall end their run with Doctor Who "The Power of The Doctor," it only makes sense that folks have been talking about regenerations. Especially since we're not quite sure who might be waiting on the other end of this one. Checking in at Motor City Comic Con, Matt Smith was asked how he felt about his Eleventh Doctor's exit in 2013's Christmas special, "The Time of The Doctor."

"Well, look, it's always hard leaving that show because it's such a wonderful part to leave," Smith shared with the audience (and thanks to Bad Wolf Archives for the video clip below). "I knew I had to leave, really, but part of you goes, 'Oh, I could stay for a bit.' Regenerating is tough… was it the best episode it could be? I dunno. Maybe, maybe not." Smith continued by pointing out the highlights from the episode, adding, "But I thought Steven [Moffat] wrote some really great stuff. And it was nice, I had Jenna [Coleman] and Karen [Gillan] there as the two companions and stuff, so yeah. Look, I was proud of the body of work up to that point. But I think everything can always be better."

So if you're feeling masochistically nostalgic for all of those moments when a Doctor broke their fans' hearts by handing the baton over to the next lead via regeneration, then check out the "Regeneration Trailer" released on Saturday:

Doctor Who: The Power of The Doctor Overview; Whittaker on Returning

Whittaker's final journey finds the Doctor, Yaz (Mandip Gill) & Dan (John Bishop) facing off against some of the Doctor's deadliest foes. We're talking about everyone & everything, from Daleks and Cybermen to Sacha Dhawan's Master. But our trio won't be facing the end of the world alone, with Sophie Aldred's Ace, Janet Fielding's Tegan, Jacob Anderson's Vinder, U.N.I.T., and others ready to join the fight. BBC's Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor is set to hit screens on October 23rd at 7:30 pm UK time (and on BBC America at 8 pm ET, unless they also decide to air with the BBC, too). Now here's that previously-released special trailer looking back on Whittaker's run as a prelude to what's to come this Sunday:

During a recent interview with Doctor Who Magazine #538 (which you should be ordering, and you can do that here), Whittaker was asked about the possibility of returning as the Doctor (like David Tennant is doing for new/returning showrunner Russell T Davies' 60th-anniversary events). "I would love to, yeah," Whittaker responded. "I know I should probably be more mysterious about it. But I'm putting it out there that I'm available. If anyone's reading this, who's involved in 'Doctor Who.'" And when she was reminded that Davies is a frequent DWM reader, Whittaker shifted her focus in his direction with, "Russell, I'm here!" Here's a look back at the official trailer (and if that scream at the end doesn't break your heart, then you might be missing one):