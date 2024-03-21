Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, Preview, TV | Tagged: bbc, disney plus, doctor who, Millie Gibson, Ncuti Gatwa

Doctor Who: Ncuti Gatwa Offers Trailer Reminder in Disney+ Teaser

Disney+'s Doctor Who Instagram account posted a Ncuti Gatwa-starring teaser reminding us that the official trailer drops this Friday.

We've got showrunner Russell T. Davies (RTD) and stars Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) & Millie Gibson's (Ruby Sunday) first series of Doctor Who adventures hitting Disney+, BBC iPlayer & BBCC One on May 10th & 11th (depending on your time zone). We've got former showrunner Steven Moffat returning to pen an episode directed by BAFTA, Emmy & Golden Globe nominee Julie-Anne Robinson (Bridgerton, Orange Is The New Black, Scandal) – who also directs this series' first episode. And on Friday, March 22nd, we're getting an official trailer – with Disney+ dropping the news in a press release earlier this week and dropping a Gatwa-starring reminder teaser earlier today.

Here's a look at Gatwa making sure we know that we're not ready for what's dropping on Friday:

Shortly after new of Moffat's return hit, RTD took to Instagram to discuss the news and offer some background on how it all came together. But it's near the end of his post when things get really interesting, with RTD offering a three-word clue to what Robinson & Moffat have already confirmed is a "Hitchcockian" adventure: "Antelope. Moment. Drums." Here's a look at RTD's post – along with a very interesting emoji game in play:

"WELL. I turn my back for 5 minutes. I've had a quick look, and there's a thing that does things, and a perfectly ordinary word turned into something TERRIFYING, and it's all in outer space, and there's a woman, and OH MY GOD," RTD shared in an Instagram post addressing the news of Moffat's return. "It is, of course, brilliant. Beyond brilliant, it's an absolutely mesmerising episode! I'm lucky and proud and honoured to be working with Steven Moffat, the great man. And to have this directed by the genius of [Julie-Anne Robinson] …oh, we're all lucky! Steven was the second phone call I made after getting the old job back. The first was Chris Chibnall, but he sent love and kisses and RAN! Off to write his new novel! So stand back, get ready, and travel with the Doctor and Ruby to the most dangerous world you can imagine and… Antelope. Moment. Drums. ♥️♥️➕🀄️🇨🇦♉️📐🧿🧨"

"Yes, okay, fair enough – apologies to everyone I've very slightly misled – I am, in fact, writing an episode of the series of Doctor Who. Exactly like I said I never would. What can I tell you? There was begging, there was pleading, but finally, Russell agreed to let me have another go – so long as I got out of his garden. Working with old friends and a brand new Doctor, I couldn't be happier. Sorry, I was a bit reticent on the subject for so long. It was all part of an elaborate plan that would have delighted millions, but at the last minute, I forgot what it was," Moffat shared about the news earlier this week.

Robinson added, "It was a tremendous honour to direct episodes of Doctor Who for the BBC and Disney+. This beloved franchise is 60 years old and still going strong. It is part of our collective memory as Brits. I've always admired Russell T Davies, and Ncuti Gatwa is an unbelievably talented actor who has stepped into the role of the Fifteenth Doctor effortlessly alongside the equally talented Millie Gibson. Steven Moffat gave me an intense challenge as a director. I asked him for a keyword to describe the overall tone of the episode he said: 'Hitchcock.' I can't wait to see what everyone thinks. I'm grateful to Bad Wolf, the BBC and Disney+. It was an incredible experience."

