Doctor Who: Ncuti Gatwa Video Offers Special "Behind"-the-Scenes Look

This weekend has been a pretty good one for fans of Doctor Who, what with showrunner Russell T. Davies & the BBC rolling out official looks at Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor and Millie Gibson's Ruby Sunday in full-on character wardrobe mode. But that wasn't all, because the BBC Media Centre confirmed that Gatwa & Gibson would be taking over the TARDIS full-time in their first episode, set to be released during the 2023 festive period. A day later, Gatwa has taken to Instagram to share some personal thoughts and visuals (images & video) to offer fans a better sense of what the past day or so has been like for him.

"Yesterday. Was. EXHILARATING!" Gatwa wrote to kick off the caption to his Instagram post, where he shared the promo images that were released, as well as a look at a very cool "Who" clapperboard and some other behind-the-scenes treats. "I genuinely feel I have an adrenaline hangover. But boy, oh BOYY, what we have in store for you," the actor teased. Oh, and speaking of "behinds," Gatwa also confesses to having an ulterior motive for the video he posted: "P.s that video is just an excuse to show off the fit of my trousers, tell me you wouldn't do the same!"

"Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor, Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday, coming to your screens in 2023, EXCITEMENT IS HIGH. How lucky am I?!?" wrote Davies in his Instagram post on Saturday when the reveals were first rolled out (which you can check out below):

And here's a look back at their new looks in motion via a mini-video released that same day:

Doctor Who: Checking In with Ncuti Gatwa & Millie Gibson

So for a look at Gatwa and Gibson together & the early chemistry they already have together, check out the following featurette that was released when Gibson was first announced:

"Whilst still being in total disbelief, I am beyond honoured to be cast as the Doctor's companion. It is a gift of a role and a dream come true, and I will do everything to try and fill the boots the fellow companions have travelled in before me. And what better way to do that than being by the fabulous Ncuti Gatwa's side? I just can't wait to get started," Gibson said in a statement when the news first hit. Now here's a look back at that moment when Gibson first walked out of the TARDIS and onto the stage for her world debut as the new companion.

"Millie just is the companion. She is full of talent & strength; she has a cheeky sparkle in her eye and is sharp as a razor. From the moment she walked into the room, she captured all of our attention with her effervescence and then solidified that attention with the sheer torque of her talent. This adventure is going to be so wild and so fun; I cannot WAIT to sail the universe with Millie!" Gatwa added. "It's the great honour of my job to find the next generation of talent, and Millie shines like a star already. She's brilliant, dynamic, clever and a wonderful actor. As a 'Coronation Street' fan, I've seen Millie survive chases, guns and sieges, but that's nothing compared to what lies ahead for Ruby Sunday," Davies shared.