Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, Young Sheldon

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage S02E19: Mandy's Got Some Competition

Mandy's got competition in tonight's episode of CBS's Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, S02E19: "A Little Schmoozin' and a Nose for the News."

Article Summary Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage S02E19 puts Mandy in a fierce feud after Georgie’s news plan backfires.

"A Little Schmoozin' and a Nose for the News" sees Mandy clash with a rival weathergirl to boost her career.

The episode preview rounds up the official synopsis, trailer, and sneak peek for tonight’s Georgie & Mandy outing.

Season 2 teases what’s next, from Georgie’s risky splurge to the finale showdown over Mary and Fagenbacher.

As we inch ever so closer to the season finale of CBS's Montana Jordan and Emily Osment-starring Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, it's pretty clear that things are far from fine between Georgie (Jordan) and Mary (Zoe Perry) over Fagenbacher (Matthew Letscher). But in S02E19: "A Little Schmoozin' and a Nose for the News," it's Mandy (Osment) who finds herself on the warpath when Georgie's efforts to get the business on the news (in a good way) set up a rivalry between Mandy and a rival weathergirl. Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and sneak peek at tonight's episode – followed by a look at what's still to come this season:

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Previews

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Episode 19: "A Little Schmoozin' and a Nose for the News" – Georgie's plan to get on the news sparks a feud between Mandy and a rival weathergirl. Meanwhile, Mandy tries to use the conflict to help her career. Story by Steven Molaro & Connor Kilpatrick, with a teleplay by Steve Holland & Jim Reynolds. Nikki Lorre directs.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Episode 20: "Splurges and Secrets" – A financial windfall leads Georgie to make a questionable purchase. Meanwhile, Audrey and Jim butt heads over old secrets. Story by Chuck Lorre & Steve Holland, with a teleplay by Steven Molaro & Nadiya Chettiar. Mark Cendrowski directs.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Episode 21: "Funky Chili and Friends Who Take Their Clothes Off" – Mandy and Jim butt heads when they take over the store for a sick Georgie and Ruben. Meanwhile, Audrey panics when Connor rekindles an old flame. Story by Steven Molaro & Rachel Intrieri, with a teleplay by Steve Holland & Jim Reynolds. Mark Cendrowski directs.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Episode 22: "A New Beau and Someone Else's Mom's House" – Georgie and Mandy take matters into their own hands when Mary starts warming up to Fagenbacher (Matthew Letscher). Also, Audrey struggles to cope with Connor's absence. Story by Steve Holland & Nadiya Chettiar, with a teleplay by Steven Molaro & Connor Kilpatrick. Mark Cendrowski directs.

Produced by Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., in association with Warner Bros. Television, CBS's Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage follows Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting, and marriage. The series also stars Rachel Bay Jones (Audrey), Will Sasso (Jim), Dougie Baldwin (Connor), and Jessie Prez (Ruben). Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, and Steve Holland serve as executive producers.

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