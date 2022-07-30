Doctor Who: NPH Praises Ncuti Gatwa; David Tennant Posts ECCC Apology

Before Ncuti Gatwa takes over as the Doctor for Series 14, incoming/returning showrunner Russell T. Davies is putting together a pretty fascinating 60th-anniversary celebration line-up that includes David Tennant, Catherine Tate, Neil Patrick Harris, and Yasmin Finney (so far). And it's with that special that we're focusing on with this update, as we have Harris visiting the daytime talk show The View to share some thoughts on the celebration. Following that, Tennant checks in with some unfortunate news for convention-goers next month (while appearing to be on set for more celebration work.

In the following clip from the talk show, Goldberg (a big Doctor Who fan) asks Harris for many updates he can offer, which results in Harris sharing the story of how that image of his character that was posted first came about. And while Goldberg still drops a serious hint of her interest in playing the Doctor if the show ever went stateside, Harris has nothing but high praise for Gatwa:

While in the following clip, Tennant breaks the news to those set to attend Emerald City Comic Con in August that due to some scheduling changes, he won't be able to make the convention. Aside from the update, we're sharing the video since it would appear that Tennant was recording from his dressing room while filming the special (it's safe to say he's not looking Around the World in 80 Days):

"There aren't quite the words to describe how I'm feeling. A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and, of course, a little bit scared. This role and show mean so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my utmost to do the same. Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself, and being able to work with him is a dream come true," Gatwa said when the news of his casting as the 14th Doctor was first announced. "His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor's metaphorical playground. The entire team have been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show. And so, as much as it's daunting, I'm aware I'm joining a really supportive family. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart, but I am giving it all to this show."

Davies added at the time, "The future is here, and it's Ncuti! Sometimes talent walks through the door, and it's so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars. Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds. It's an honour to work with him and a hoot, I can't wait to get started. I'm sure you're dying to know more, but we're rationing ourselves for now, with the wonderful Jodie's epic finale yet to come. But I promise you, 2023 will be spectacular!" BBC CCO Charlotte Moore, Chief Content Officer, agreed, also adding at the time, "Ncuti has an incredible dynamism, he's a striking and fearless young actor whose talent and energy will set the world alight and take Doctor Who on extraordinary adventures under Russell T Davies' new era." Instead, it's far more likely that he's actually talking about little-known additions to the Doctor Who canon, Beep the Meep and the Wrarth Warriors.