Doctor Who: Osgood Calls Zoom Meeting to Address The Zygon Isolation

With the Doctor Who Lockdown global rewatch of "Invasion of the Zygons" and "Inversion of the Zygons" ready to go starting at 7:15 BST/2:15 US EST (delayed by 15 minutes out of respect for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's address to the country over the current coronavirus lockdown situation), fans are being treated to a new prologue/lead-in to help set the mood. Doctor Who Magazine writer and BBC Radio producer Emily Cook, episode writer Peter Harnes, and actress Ingrid Oliver have teamed up for more than just their live-tweet perspectives. At 6:30 BST/1:30 US EST, the trio released "The Zygon Isolation", inviting viewers to join Osgood (Oliver) for a special Zoom meeting of some serious consequence. Here's the declassified intel you'll need heading into this afternoon/evening's event:

Speaking of isolation and social distancing, series star Mandip Gill shared with RadioTimes.com that she's keeping contact with fellow castmates Jodie Whittaker, Bradley Walsh, and Tosin Cole any and every way possible. As Gill explained at the time of the interview, "I've literally just messaged Jodie. We still have that WhatsApp group, so we're still sending memes, sending messages. Brad's sending videos of his gorgeous place – and as soon as this is done we're going to meet up. We'll always stay in touch because we are really really close – we spend a lot of hours together. And we've sort of formed… I know this sounds like a cliché, but a family. And obviously Jodie's so needy, so she's forever going 'Guys, can we meet up soon?'. She wants to do a Zoom meeting actually, that's what she wants to do. I've said to Brad, if he's missing The Chase then he can host a quiz for us."