Doctor Who "Revolution of the Daleks" Holiday Special Images Released

At this year's New York Comic Con Metaverse panel, Doctor Who stars Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill, and Bradley Walsh took part in a virtual panel to discuss the previous two series and how they've been handling things in the middle of the pandemic. Of course, the conversation had to turn to the future of the franchise- in particular, the already-finished special "Revolution of the Daleks" (with preview images) and production on Series 13.

So what did we learn? First, that "Revolution of the Daleks" was confirmed to be airing "this holiday season," with BBC America once again running a week-long Doctor Who marathon from Christmas day to New Year's Day. As for showrunner Chris Chibnall's Comments to Doctor Who Monthly magazine that the show was looking to be back in production on Series 13 by the end of the year, it appears it might be happening: the cast and crew are "in prep" to get back on set and in front of/behind the cameras before year's end. Oh, and fans should expect the series to look to top itself this year (not an easy task considering Series 12): "this is going to be an unbelievable series and an unbelievable year of titanic proportions."

Last month, RadioTimes had some i nteresting news for Who fans looking for more details on when Whittaker, Gill, Walsh, and Tosin Cole will return to filming- reporting that it should take place "in the coming weeks" with the BBC "has committed to beginning production before the end of 2020," which would be the start at around the same time it was originally planned.

A BBC source speaking with RadioTimes.com revealed, "Filming is still going ahead this year as planned, starting in the next few weeks." Production starting in early 2021 doesn't mean that Series 13 won't be ready to air by the end of the year: "We're still hoping for a 2021 airdate, but this may depend on other circumstances." While the BBC has not officially announced the format for the upcoming series, speculation is growing that a longer production run based on new COVID health and safety protocols may result in a shortened series.