Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who: RTD Explains Why Show Won't Be on His Career "Gravestone"

Showrunner Russell T. Davies explains why his new series Tip Toe would be on his career "gravestone" but not his two runs on Doctor Who.

As the waiting game rolls along, the future of the BBC's Doctor Who took an interesting turn at the end of last month when the 2005-2022 seasons (Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant, Matt Smith, Peter Capaldi, and Jodie Whittaker) of the long-running series (along with other titles, such as Torchwood and The Sarah Jane Adventures) left HBO Max. With streaming rights now in the mix, the rumors and speculation surrounding when the show might return and who might be co-producing with the BBC continue to grow. Fans are also wondering whether the show's future will continue to have Russell T. Davies as its showrunner, meaning that every word that Davies writes or says will be spotlighted and analyzed.

While discussing his career and teasing Tip Toe ("'Tip Toe' is 'Queer as Folk' crossed with 'Years and Years.' That's exactly what it is. I'm very proud of it. It's radical. It's savage. And it's hilarious.") with Big Issue, Davies revealed that the upcoming new series ranks as one of the works from his career that he's most proud of. "It is the strongest thing I've written – I do believe 'Queer As Folk,' 'Cucumber,' 'It's a Sin,' and 'Tip Toe' are the ones that will be on my gravestone." But what about his two runs as showrunner on Doctor Who? Davies views that differently, sharing, "I love 'Doctor Who,' but I don't own it. It's not mine. So in the end, my heart will always be with the things that I own." As for his response when asked for a status update on the series, Davies kept it simple, adding with a laugh, "Behave!"

BBC Studios "Really Committed" to Doctor Who; Disney "Crucial Partner"

With the publication of the BBC Annual Report in July, BBC Studios CEO Tom Fussell made it clear that the studio is "really committed to 'Doctor Who' and is continuing to look at ways in which we can bring the show to fans." For Fussell, the strength of the show's brand and its history is a major plus. "Fans love the 'Doctor Who' brand. It's been that way since before I was in short trousers," Fussell shared. As for Disney, he noted that "The Mouse" has been a "key partner of ours" on shows like Doctor Who, Bluey, Dancing with the Stars, and others, as well as "a decade's worth of natural history" between the two. "They are a crucial partner and we share a lot of the same values, so I'm really proud of the way that relationship has worked," Fussell explained.

Here's the complete response from an interview with THR: "We're really committed to Doctor Who. We really want to carry on looking at ways for fans to interact with the brand. We look after the brand, whether it's at Comic Con, merchandising, or whether it's the distribution deal we've done. The BBC and Disney haven't made a decision yet. When they do, they'll announce it. There's no point me speculating on it. But Doctor Who is a much-loved brand by everyone in BBC Studios, and we love being part of that sort."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!