Doctor Who: RTD Teases Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor: "We'll All Be Dancing!" Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T. Davies REALLY likes what they're seeing of Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor; new Series 14 cast members were confirmed.

With a lot of our Doctor Who attention span being preoccupied with the BBC's upcoming 60th-anniversary special event & Christmas Special, it's nice to be able to take a break to focus a little further into the future. And what better occasion to have as an excuse to see how showrunner Russell T. Davies, new Doctor Ncuti Gatwa, and new companion Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday) are doing with their new series of adventures than RadioTimes.com's TV 100 2022. And with the list going live today, we've learned that Gatwa has topped the list of people who've changed the entertainment landscape for the positive over the past year (with industry experts & executives from places like Sky, the BBC, and more contributing). "Being recognised for anything is just bloody lovely, isn't it? Let alone being on the RadioTimes.com TV 100 list. TV is on fire at the moment, and so to top the list as well feels extra cool," Gatwa shared with RadioTimes. "It's extremely cool company to keep. The titans that have topped the list before me, people such as Russell T Davies, Michaela Coel, Jodie Whittaker, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Olivia Colman, are all inspirations to me and their work is something I aspire to. They're just really great storytellers above all else, and that's all I could want to do."

As for Davies (who ranked #65 this year), the showrunner used his time congratulating Gatwa on the honor to make sure Doctor Who fans know just how much they're going to love what Gatwa's bringing to the long-running franchise. "Sometimes you know you've got a secret. And you hold it close to your chest and let it burn because secrets are so delicious," Davies shared with RadioTimes while addressing Gatwa's win. "I've got that right now because my secret is seeing Ncuti with Millie Gibson on the rushes of 'Doctor Who' every single day, and oh my God, this is so good!" As for what Gatwa is bringing specifically to the iconic role, Davies teased that viewers should expect something old & something new. "I can promise you a completely new Doctor, and yet a Doctor utterly faithful to the 60 years that came before. Soon, the secret will be out, and we'll all be dancing!"

Charlotte Moore, CCO, BBC TV & Radio, Teases Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor: "Ncuti has an incredible dynamism, he's a striking and fearless actor whose talent and energy are boundless. From what I've seen so far – no spoilers – he is going to set the world alight and take Doctor Who on extraordinary adventures when he takes charge of the TARDIS."

"Doctor Who" Series 14 Casting Updates: Along with Jemma Redgrave (Kate Lethbridge-Stewart), Aneurin Barnard (Roger ap Gwilliam), and Jack Forsyth-Noble (Will), Doctor Who Magazine #589 also confirmed that Bhav Joshi (Wedding Season), Eilidh Loan (Traces), Pete MacHale (Gangs of London), Miles Yekinni (Slow Horses), and Hemi Yeroham (Mamma Mia!) have joined the cast.