Doctor Who Season 2 Ep. 7 Teaser Offers Lots of New "Wish World" Looks

A new teaser promo for BBC and Disney+'s Ncuti Gatwa and Varada Sethu-starring Doctor Who includes great new looks at S02E07: "Wish World."

With only hours to go until Showrunner Russell T. Davies's Ncuti Gatwa and Varada Sethu-starring Doctor Who, S02E07: "Wish World" hits Disney+, BBC iPlayer, and BBC One screens, we're getting a brand new look at the first of the two-episode season finale. While Gatwa and Sethu clue us in on what should be on our radars heading into the penultimate episode, we're treated to an impressive number of new looks at the upcoming episode (which we have waiting for you below in our updated "Wish World" preview):

Doctor Who Season 2 Episode 7: "Wish World" Preview

Doctor Who Season 2 Episode 7: "Wish World" – Traps are sprung and old enemies unite as the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) and Belinda (Varada Sethu) finally arrive home to find a very different world. Can the Doctor see the truth before midnight arrives? Written by Russell T. Davies and directed by Alex Sanjiv Pillai, here's a look at a sneak peek at what's to come and the latest edition of Doctor Who Unleashed (which also includes a sneak peek at what's to come beginning at around the 28:10 mark). Following that, we have the updated image gallery for "Wish World" that was released, and a look back at Davies's Instagram post that included some very interesting wording:

"NEXT WEEK: Wish World. Enemies old and new unite as the Doctor faces the Unholy Trinity. This is only two thirds of the Trinity, the two Ranis count as one, cos I say so 😑 The third is lying in wait, exactly 160 years away 🤔 So stand by! This is the big one! First of a two-part finale! The Pantheon is stirring. Old friends are helpless. And the whole of reality is in danger as we hurtle towards May 24, in the Ranis' most terrifying experiment yet. Pity the fate of poor Frau Zufall! And remember, a message is calling across time and space… 'Tables don't do that,'" Davies wrote as the caption to his Instagram post, making it clear that we haven't seen all the faces of this threat quite yet:

Gatwa and Sethu are joined by Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson), Conrad Clark (Jonah Hauer-King), Otto Zufall (Atilla Akinci), Violett Zufall (Leni Adams), Poppy (Sienna-Robyn Mavanga-Phipps), Melanie Bush (Bonnie Langford), Shirley Bingham (Ruth Madeley), Kate Lethbridge-Stewart (Jemma Redgrave), Susan Triad (Susan Twist), Colonel Christofer Ibrahim (Alexander Devrient), Lakshmi Chandra (Nila Aalia), Devika Babu (Josephine Lloyd-Welcome), Mrs. Flood/A Rani (Anita Dobson), Val Balham (Hermon Berhane), Winnie Petheridge (Sam Lawton), Brian Dale (Joshua J Parker), Carla Sunday (Michelle Greenidge), and Cherry Sunday (Angela Wynter). And we're going to assume Archie Panjabi's The Rani.

With a lineup like that on tap for the first of the season's final two chapters, you know things are going to get serious…

