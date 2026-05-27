Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Criminal Minds, criminal minds: evolution

Criminal Minds: Evolution Returns! Our S19E01 & S19E02 Previews

With Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution kicking off Season 19 with a two-episode return on Thursday, here's a preview of what's to come.

Article Summary Criminal Minds: Evolution returns May 28 on Paramount+ with a two-episode Season 19 premiere, led by Now and Then.

In S19E01, Prentiss links brutal murders to a calling card and the BAU turns to imprisoned killer Elias Voit.

Rossi and Prentiss plot to gain leverage over Voit as the team hunts the Gold Star killer in the season opener.

Season 19 also teases Cluster and a dangerous new UnSub, The Fan, pushing the BAU deeper into Voit's shadow.

With another new season comes another round of previews for Paramount+ and Showrunner Erica Messer's Criminal Minds: Evolution. We've got Season 19 set for a two-episode debut this Thursday, May 28th, which means you can check out the episode overviews, image galleries, and more for S19E01: "Now and Then" and S19E02: "Cluster," along with an official season overview, Season 18 recap, and more.

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 19 Previews

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 19 Episode 1: "Now and Then": Prentiss uncovers a string of brutal murders tied to a specific calling card. To crack the case and track the "Gold Star" killer, the BAU is forced to reluctantly collaborate with imprisoned serial killer Elias Voit. Meanwhile, Rossi and Prentiss hatch a plan to gain leverage over Voit.

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 19 Episode 2: "Cluster"

As the BAU investigates a string of chilling new cases, Elias Voit (Zach Gilford) embarks on a path to atone for his past. His newfound infamy inadvertently awakens their most formidable nemesis yet, The Fan. Precise, calculating, and relentlessly dangerous, this UnSub pushes the BAU to the brink and back under the shadow of Elias Voit. But how far will The Fan go to prove his superiority over his idol? The series also stars Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, and RJ Hatanaka, with Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster.

This season's lineup of all-star guest stars includes Connor Storrie (Heated Rivalry), Justin Kirk (Angels in America), Yvette Nicole Brown (Community), Clark Gregg (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Paul F. Tompkins (Bojack Horseman), Cress Williams (Black Lightning), Kofi Siriboe (Queen Sugar), Lyndon Smith (Step Sisters), Richard Cabral (Mayans MC), Jeri Ryan (Star Trek: Voyager), Rob Yang (The Menu), Nicholas Gonzalez (The Good Doctor), Inny Clemons (Judging Amy), Nicole Pacent (Westworld), Dash Mihok (Ray Donovan), Joseph Cross (Big Little Lies), and Cara Jade Myers (Killers of the Flower Moon).

Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution is produced by 20th Television and CBS Studios. Erica Messer serves as showrunner and executive producer, with Breen Frazier, Chris Barbour, Glenn Kershaw, and Mark Gordon also executive producing.

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