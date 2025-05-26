Posted in: BBC, Disney+, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who Season 2 Finale: New "The Reality War" Images Released

Check out new images for Showrunner Russell T. Davies's Ncuti Gatwa and Varada Sethu-starring Doctor Who Season 2 finale "The Reality War."

Earlier today, we took a look at what Showrunner Russell T. Davies had to say about this weekend's Season 2 finale of Ncuti Gatwa and Varada Sethu-starring Doctor Who, S02E08: "The Reality War" – a season finale so big that it's dropping on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, and Disney+, and in select cinemas simultaneously. Now, we have a look at the very Doctor-free first wave of preview images, included in our updated preview of this weekend's season ender:

Doctor Who Season 2 Finale: "The Reality War" Preview

Doctor Who Season 2 Episode 8: "The Reality War" – Battle rages across the skies as the Unholy Trinity (Archie Panjabi & Anita Dobson, Jonah Hauer-King, and ???) unleash their deadly ambition. The Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa), Belinda (Varada Sethu), and Ruby (Millie Gibson) have to risk everything in the quest to save one innocent life. Directed by Alex Sanjiv Pillai and written by Russell T Davies, and with a runtime of 1 hour, 6 minutes, here's a look at the official promo trailer, the sneak peek included at the end of this weekend's edition of Doctor Who Unleashed, the updated image gallery, and Davies's Instagram post with some interesting teases:

"The Bone Palace. Le Palais d'Os! Palazzo di Ossa. Coming this week in THE REALITY WAR. Why that clock? Why the Seal of Rassilon? What are the Bone Beasts for? SATURDAY 6.50 pm on BBC One and Disney+ worldwide! ♥️♥️➕🦴." read the caption to Davies's Instagram post, with the showrunner taking a selfie from a very interesting location:

Joining Gatwa and Sethu for the big season wrap-up is an interesting cast of characters: Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson), The Rani (Archie Panjabi), Mrs. Flood (Anita Dobson), Conrad Clark (Jonah Hauer-King), Winnie Petheridge (Sam Lawton), Shirley Bingham (Ruth Madeley), Carla Sunday (Michelle Greenidge), Poppy Sienna-Robyn (Mavanga-Phipps), Kate Lethbridge-Stewart (Jemma Redgrave), Susan Triad (Susan Twist), Colonel Christofer Ibrahim (Alexander Devrient), The Vlinx (Aidan Cook), Rose Noble (Yasmin Finney), Melanie Bush (Bonnie Langford), Cherry Sunday (Angela Wynter), Lakshmi Chandra (Nila Aalia) – and some very familiar names and faces. With a lineup like that on tap for the second season finale, you know things are going to get serious…

