Doctor Who Season 2 Writers: Dawson, Ellams, McTighe & Angel-Walfall

Here's a look at what you need to know about Doctor Who Season 2 writers Juno Dawson, Inua Ellams, Pete McTighe, and Sharma Angel-Walfall.

With the second season of Showrunner Russell T. Davies's Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor), Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday), and Varada Sethu (Belinda Chandra)-starring Doctor Who set to hit sometime this year, we're taking a break from the casting to share who has joined the writing team this season: Juno Dawson, Inua Ellams, Pete McTighe, and Sharma Angel-Walfall. "'Doctor Who' takes its talent from a glittering galaxy of names, and these extraordinary writers span the skies. We've got old hands, new stars, voices from theatre, radio, and literature – the whole works! It's the most wild and exciting season of 'Doctor Who' yet, and I can't wait to unleash their brilliant work," Davies shared about the writers – now, here's a look at what you need to know about them:

Juno Dawson is a #1 Sunday Times best-selling novelist, screenwriter, and journalist whose books include the global bestsellers This Book is Gay and Her Majesty's Royal Coven. Her debut short film was The Birth of Venus, and she created the first official Doctor Who scripted podcast, Doctor Who: Redacted. "I started watching 'Doctor Who' with my grandma when I was ten-years-old in the 1990s. From writing fan fiction for an audience of one to scripting the best TV show of all time is truly a dream come true. I can't wait for fans and newcomers to see the new season," Dawson shared.

Inua Ellams is a writer and curator whose published books of poetry include Candy Coated Unicorns & Converse All Stars and The Actual. His first play, The 14th Tale, was awarded a Fringe First at the Edinburgh International Theatre Festival. Other plays include Barber Shop Chronicles, which played at the National Theatre, Three Sisters, and The Half-God of Rainfall. "For as long as I can remember television, I've been a 'Doctor Who' fan. I started watching when I was 10 in Nigeria. The show invited me to dream, to live beyond my reality. Getting to write for the show felt like touching God; it was blasphemously humbling and exciting, and I can't wait to share my story with the world," Ellams shared.

Pete McTighe is a writer and executive producer on the forthcoming spin-off The War Between The Land And The Sea. He has created, written, or executive-produced dramas, including The Pact (BBC), The Rising (Sky), A Discovery Of Witches (HBO), and Wentworth (Fox). "The TARDIS is my home away from home, so it's been a joy to step back inside, with Russell at the console and the incredible team at Bad Wolf hanging on for dear life. I love this show with all my heart, and am really proud of what we've been able to achieve with my next episode," McTighe shared.

Sharma Angel-Walfall originally hails from Manchester and won the inaugural Channel 4 New Writing Award that set her off on her screenwriting journey. She has been in a number of writers' rooms, including Rapman's Supacell (Netflix), Sally Wainwright's The Ballad of Renegade Nell (Disney+), A Town Called Malice (Sky), and Noughts & Crosses (BBC). She was a writing consultant on Paul Abbott's Wolfe (Sky) and wrote an episode of Sharon Hogan's Dreamland for Sky (starring Lilly Allen and Freema Agyeman). "I am buzzing to be a part of such an iconic show! I am a massive Russell T Davies fan, so it is a dream come true to be able to work alongside him, especially on a show that I love. It's a real privilege to be a part of the 'Doctor Who' family. I have loved every minute!" Angel-Walfall shared.

Doctor Who Season 2: Eccleston Era Weapon Returns & More

Even with the spotlight shining brightly on "Joy to the World" leading into Christmas Day, that didn't mean there wasn't time to look ahead at what the second season had to offer viewers. In Doctor Who Magazine #611, RTD did just that with a Doctor Who-themed edition of "The 12 Days of Christmas" that had some key clues to what viewers can expect from the second season:

"Twelve eps-a-counting!" RTD teased that an acronym for the title of Season 2 Episode 1 is "TRR."

"Ten scenes-a-heading!" RTD notes that the header for Episode 8 Scene 10 reads: "INT. CUTAWAY, METAL DOOR 2" (RTD: "Oh but wait till you find out what's behind that metal door! Not to mention Doors 1 and 3. Scream!)

"Nine eras-a-remembering!" RTD teases that a weapon from the time of Christopher Eccleston's Ninth Doctor "is about to make a terrifying return. I knew nothing about it until the writer handed in their magnificent script, and… pow! What a comeback!"

"Eight shows-a-glimpsing!" Though not confirmed until it actually airs, RTD notes that we could be getting a Season 2 teaser trailer over Christmas "with some amazing guest stars in there." But this was the part that really caught our eye: "We kept quiet about next year's actors while Season 1 was centre stage, or it would've looked confusing."

"Seven words-a-listing!" RTD offers seven words from Episode 7: "It contains violets, owl, threshold, poppy, slip, Chinese, and Persephone."

"Four words-a-puzzling!" RTD offered a four-worded tease that will mean something at some point: "Tables don't do that."

"Three words-a-naming!": RTD refers to one of the characters in Season 2 "is a complex beast" who is "Possibly the production team's favourite. And very quotable!" The character was known by the shorthand RAD and noted in shots as "RAD enters the room," "RAD meets the Doctor," and "RAD is sad."

