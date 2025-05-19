Posted in: BBC, Disney+, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who Social Media Offers Look at The Rani's Sonic Screwdriver

The Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) isn't the only one with a sonic screwdriver, as you're about to see in two new Doctor Who Season 2 preview images.

The teases, clues, and previews continue to roll in as we inch closer to the final two episodes of Showrunner Russell T. Davies's Ncuti Gatwa and Varada Sethu-starring Doctor Who Season 2. We know that the "Unholy Trinity" isn't The Rani (Archie Panjabi), "Rani Lite" (Anita Dobson), and Conrad (Jonah Hauer-King), since the two "Ranis" count as one. And then there were those preview images posted on social media, including one with The Rani and Conrad holding a baby (?!?). Now, thanks to the show's "Subwave Network" on Instagram, we're getting a look at The Rani's Sonic Screwdriver (now let's see how long it takes before they're for sale online…)

Doctor Who Season 2 Episode 7: "Wish World" Preview

Doctor Who Season 2 Episode 7: "Wish World" – Traps are sprung and old enemies unite as the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) and Belinda (Varada Sethu) finally arrive home to find a very different world. Can the Doctor see the truth before midnight arrives? Written by Russell T. Davies and directed by Alex Sanjiv Pillai, here's a look at the latest edition of Doctor Who Unleashed, which also includes a sneak peek at what's to come beginning at around the 28:10 mark. Following that, we have the official images for "Wish World" that were released so far (but we have a very good feeling that we'll be getting a full image gallery in the next few days), a look back at Davies's Instagram post that included some very interesting wording, and the Instagram post that offered some of the earliest look at what's to come so far:

"NEXT WEEK: Wish World. Enemies old and new unite as the Doctor faces the Unholy Trinity. This is only two thirds of the Trinity, the two Ranis count as one, cos I say so 😑 The third is lying in wait, exactly 160 years away 🤔 So stand by! This is the big one! First of a two-part finale! The Pantheon is stirring. Old friends are helpless. And the whole of reality is in danger as we hurtle towards May 24, in the Ranis' most terrifying experiment yet. Pity the fate of poor Frau Zufall! And remember, a message is calling across time and space… 'Tables don't do that,'" Davies wrote as the caption to his Instagram post, making it clear that we haven't seen all the faces of this threat quite yet:

"What awaits on WISH WORLD? Find out this Saturday on @BBCiPlayer in the UK and @DisneyPlus where available 🌍," read the caption to the teaser post from earlier today

Gatwa and Sethu are joined by Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson), Conrad Clark (Jonah Hauer-King), Otto Zufall (Atilla Akinci), Violett Zufall (Leni Adams), Poppy (Sienna-Robyn Mavanga-Phipps), Melanie Bush (Bonnie Langford), Shirley Bingham (Ruth Madeley), Kate Lethbridge-Stewart (Jemma Redgrave), Susan Triad (Susan Twist), Colonel Christofer Ibrahim (Alexander Devrient), Lakshmi Chandra (Nila Aalia), Devika Babu (Josephine Lloyd-Welcome), Mrs. Flood (Anita Dobson), Val Balham (Hermon Berhane), Winnie Petheridge (Sam Lawton), Brian Dale (Joshua J Parker), Carla Sunday (Michelle Greenidge), and Cherry Sunday (Angela Wynter). And we're going to assume Archie Panjabi's The Rani.

With a lineup like that on tap for the first of the season's final two chapters, you know things are going to get serious…

