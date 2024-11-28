Posted in: BBC, Disney+, TV | Tagged: doctor who, Space Babies

Doctor Who: "Space Babies" Script Offers Details on Cut Musical Number

Check out some details on the musical number in Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T. Davies' "Space Babies" script that didn't make the cut.

As the calendar inches closer to the Steven Moffat-written, Nicola Coughlan-starring Christmas Special "Joy to the World" ("Joy to the Worlds"?), we have a very cool look at what might have been during the first new season of Showrunner Russell T. Davies' Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) and Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday)-starring Doctor Who. If you didn't know, the BBC posts scripts from a whole lot of Doctor Who episodes – with the anniversary specials and Season 1 having been recently added. That's where we learned that a musical number was meant to go down during the opening episode, "Space Babies." On the third page of the script, you'll see that Davies planned to have Gatwa's Doctor lip sync and dance to Sugababes' "Push The Button" – unfortunately, the scene never made the cut. Here's a look:

He WHIRRS the SONIC at the JUKEBOX. Click, needle slides over a VINYL, lowers, plays the Sugababes, 'Push the Button.' The track starts with a bar, then says the words: 'Push the button.' The Doctor uses this to dance around a BIG BUTTON. Like, should he press it or not? The song says it four times, and he loves it, mouthing the words, playing with the button. And Ruby SMILES. She loves this. And the 4th time: He presses the button! TIME ROTOR MOVES, room JOLTS – a moment of anti-gravity as the Doctor & Ruby rise upwards, then down – Ruby holds onto the console, alarmed, excited, the song JUMPS to the CHORUS. The Doctor in his element at the controls, the MUSIC, the chamber's MOVING LIGHTS. Ruby does not stop being amazed.

Doctor Who Christmas Special: "Joy to the World" (An Overview)

Ham and cheese toastie and a pumpkin latte? The Doctor, played by Ncuti Gatwa, returns this Christmas for a time-hopping trip through the history of Earth.

The episode introduces Joy, starring Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton, Derry Girls), who checks into a London hotel in 2024, only to discover that her quiet stay is anything but ordinary. When Joy opens a secret doorway to the Time Hotel, she discovers danger, dinosaurs and the Doctor. But a deadly plan is unfolding across the Earth, just in time for Christmas.

Where has the Doctor been? What is going on in Joy's hotel room? An old enemy of the Doctor's is lurking in the wings and all of human history hangs in the balance. Can the Doctor save Christmas, everywhere, all at once?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!