Doctor Who: "The Giggle" Images; David Tennant Praises NPH's Toymaker

As we inch closer to the third & final chapter of Showrunner Russell T. Davies's David Tennant (Fourteenth Doctor) & Catherine Tate (Donna Noble)-starring Doctor Who 60th-anniversary special event, we're getting some new looks at what the Chanya Button-directed, Davies-penned "The Giggle" has to offer. Along with the following preview images, Tennant opens up about having Harris coming aboard the franchise in such a potentially game-changing role and how Harris had the right skill sets & vibes for the Toymaker.

"Oh, he's good. I don't quite know if he knew what to expect, but he dived in with such gusto and brio. This part requires a lot of skill sets, and Neil turns up with them all," Tennant shared about his co-star during an interview with EW. "I don't want to give away too much about what might be required of the Toymaker, but you need a sort of an all-round entertainer to play that part and a very good actor, so there aren't a lot of people who could have ticked all the boxes required. We were really excited when Neil said 'yes,' and actually, it's impossible to imagine who else it might have been. He's a sort of theater animal, so he's got that bit of graft about him that my Scottish Presbyterian soul rather enjoys being around. And he's got a twinkle in his eye, which is sort of the combination of elements that you need for 'Doctor Who,' I think."

Here's a look at the sneak preview for "The Giggle" that was released earlier today – followed by a look at what else we know about the third & final anniversary episode, set to hit screens this Saturday, December 9th:

Joining Tennant & Tate for the three-episode 60th-anniversary Doctor Who special event are Neil Patrick Harris in the big bad role as the Toymaker and Yasmin Finney as Rose – the daughter of Donna Noble and Shaun Temple (Karl Collins), with Jacqueline King returning as Sylvia Noble. In addition, Ruth Madeley is set to appear as Shirley Anne Bingham, and Bernard Cribbins is set to appear, reprising his role as Wilfred Mott posthumously. Fans of the comics can expect to see Beep the Meep (voiced by Miriam Margolyes) and the Wrarth Warriors play a major part, and – as if all of that wasn't enough – Ncuti Gatwa is expected to debut as the Fifteenth Doctor. And let's not forget that Jemma Redgrave will be returning as UNIT head Kate (Lethbridge-) Stewart. Now, here's a look back at the official trailer for the three-episode special event – with "The Star Beast" and "Wild Blue Yonder" currently streaming and "The Giggle" being unleashed on December 9th – followed by a look at the trailer released by Disney+:

With all three episodes written by Davies, we learned the episode titles during this weekend's Eurovision 2023 broadcast: Special One: "The Star Beast" (directed by Rachel Talalay), Special Two: "Wild Blue Yonder" (directed by Tom Kingsley), and Special Three': "The Giggle" (directed by Chanya Button). Here's a look back to when that all became official:

