Doctor Who: Time Fracture Removes John Barrowman from Production

While previews are still set for later this month and the immersive experience still on track for a summer premiere, Immersive Everywhere's West End production Doctor Who: Time Fracture will be doing so without the pre-recorded cameo appearance from John Barrowman aka Captain Jack. "Immersive Everywhere have taken the decision to remove this pre-record from 'Doctor Who: Time Fracture.' We will continue to include content that pays tribute to this brilliant show that is Torchwood so as not to disappoint its fans, and are working on an exciting storyline to be announced soon," said the production company on its website regarding the decision.

Barrowman was set to join David Bradley aka William Hartnell's First Doctor in the production but past allegations of inappropriate behavior have resurfaced via a 2014 video where Barrowman's Doctor Who co-star Noel Clarke (who is facing his own allegations) discussed Barrowman exposing himself on the set. Barrowman would go on to release a statement to The Guardian last week to address his "high-spirited behaviour" that he says "only ever intended in good humour to entertain colleagues on set and backstage," saying, "With the benefit of hindsight, I understand that upset may have been caused by my exuberant behaviour and I have apologised for this previously. Since my apology in November 2008, my understanding and behaviour have also changed." The apology he references in his statement refers to an apology he made after pulling down in pants in the middle of a BBC Radio 1 interview.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: An Introduction to 'Time Fracture' | Doctor Who (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qBY92yNEAoo)