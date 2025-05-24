Posted in: BBC, Disney+, Doctor Who, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who Unleashed: "Wish World" Continues Your Weekly Film School

"Free film school," Doctor Who Unleashed, dives into the making of "Wish World," where all the reveals are out, and everyone is interviewed.

Only one episode left after this, for both Doctor Who and Doctor Who Unleashed, when the finale episode "The Reality War" premieres next week. Actually, that's not true. There's another Doctor Who Unleashed after the one that covers the series finale, and that's the hour-long special that covers the 20th Anniversary of the modern era of Doctor Who. But first, we have the making of "Wish World" and yet another edition of the BBC series' unofficial film school.

Of course, it's interviews with everyone. Russell T. Davies talks about bringing back The Rani. The Two Ranis, Anita Dobson and Archie Punjabi, get to talk about reviving one of the last characters fans have been waiting to return. And which job does host Steffan Powell get this time? He gets to find out what the script department does, which is to keep track of the script and continuity to help prepare the footage for the editing suite. He also talks to production designer Phil Sims about that job and how they go about it. The look of this episode is everything, of course. It does most of the heavy lifting of storytelling. It tells you without long speeches that the world has been altered from the normal present day that everyone is supposed to know.

Production Design in this case becomes world building, and details that viewers never see are in the sets, the props, the background artwork, the decor, and the costuming. And Doctor Who has to do that every week, which can't be cheap. Even The Doctor's pinstripe suit tells you all you need to know about his oppression. Ruby and the underclass's normal street clothes, which are normal for our everyday world, become symbols of being the forgotten and the outcasts because everyone else dresses in 1950s middle-class suits and dresses.

Doctor Who: Unleashed is streamed on the BBC iPlayer in the UK and on YouTube globally after the premiere of Doctor Who.

