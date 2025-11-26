Posted in: BBC, Current News, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who Update: RTD Not Writing Christmas Special Until 2026

Russell T. Davies on why he isn't writing the Doctor Who Christmas Special before next year, but he does "know exactly what happens in it."

Back in October, the news dropped that Disney would no longer serve as a co-producer on future seasons of the BBC, Bad Wolf, and Showrunner Russell T. Davies' Doctor Who. As for the show's future, the BBC also announced that spinoff series The War Between the Land and the Sea would land on BBC iPlayer and BBC One in December, with Davies penning a 2026 Christmas Special. Shortly after the news hit, Davies took to Instagram to offer an early reaction: "Here we go. Away in Danger? Jingle Hells? Silent Blight? Hark the Weeping Angels Sing..? O Come All Ye… um, Nimon?"

Speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com, Davies shared that his current commitments have prevented him from writing the special. "Not at the moment because I'm busy on [The War Between the Land and the Sea]. I'm also shooting a show in Manchester [Tip Toe], so next year my plate clears, and we'll get to work on that." However, for those of you worried by the response, Davies made it clear that he's not going to be writing the special cold. "I know exactly what happens in it, don't worry about that."

Doctor Who Has "Pathways" to "Potential Futures;" RTD Pauses Column

Over the summer, Doctor Who Magazine #618 featured Davies offering his regular column, covering a wide range of topics, not just about the season finale but also about Gatwa's two seasons. One of the two items that fans highlighted and spread across social media focused on Davies's thoughts on the future and what he meant by "pathways leading to potential futures." Davies wrote, "No, not the end, don't be mad. 'Doctor Who' will never end! There are pathways leading to potential futures – we've still got the mystery of that bright and blazing ending, 'Oh, hello,' yes indeed, hello Billie! And there's Susan, of course. I wonder if we'll ever find out who the Boss is. Or who the Boss are. (I'm still wondering who Gus is, from 'Mummy on the Orient Express.' Maybe they're the same!)" But what seemed to really hit folks hard was Davies's sign-off, which was not just for this month but for his run writing for Doctor Who Magazine – at least, for now. "But we don't know what's happening yet, and while everyone works that out, I'll take a pause on this page. Thanks for reading! And thanks to DWM, a delight to work with you on this wonderful magazine. Hopefully, we'll have news soon, and certainly, 'The War Between the Land and the Sea' is about to break out, so there are great things ahead."

