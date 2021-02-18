Donald Glover Leaves FX, Signs Major Overall Deal with Amazon

If you're like us, you were wondering if there was more news coming after last week's announcement that mega-award winners Donald Glover (Atlanta) and Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) were teaming up with Amazon Prime for a 2022 reboot of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's 2005 film Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Well, that other show dropped in a big way on Wednesday with THR reporting that Glover is moving on from his deal at Disney-owned FX for what is reportedly a "multiple-year, eight-figure overall deal" with Amazon. In addition, the deal would include a content channel where Glover could showcase his work as well as the works of others. Atlanta writer and producer Stephen Glover has also signed an overall deal with Amazon.

And it appears he isn't wasting any time on the behind-the-scenes front, with Glover reportedly looking to develop and executive produce a potential series called Hive from writer Janine Nabers (Watchmen, Away), which is said to "revolve around a Beyonce-like figure." A writers' room has already begun staffing, with sources saying that Malia Obama is among those being recruited for the project. Amazon declined to comment on THR's reporting.

Fans of FX's Atlanta will have nothing to worry about, however. The deal does not impact Glover's work on the upcoming third and fourth seasons, which will be filmed back-to-back- with production expected to kick off in March. Beyond the fourth season, the future of Atlanta will depend on Glover's schedule. Waller-Bridge and Glover took to Instagram last week to make the news of their new series official, with Waller-Bridge and Glover co-creating the series with showrunner Francesca Sloane (Atlanta, Fargo) as well as starring. New Regency's Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer will also executive produce alongside Jenny Robins of Wells Street Films. Reportedly in the works for several months now and part of Waller-Bridge's overall deal at Amazon, the series is looking to adopt the original film's premise of a married couple who realize that they also rival spies.