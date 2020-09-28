Trump, Johnson and Putin's Penises Debut In New Spitting Image

Spitting Image is returning to screen next month, courtesy of streaming site Britbox. The popular satirical puppet show of the eighties and nineties was a scabrous, silly, saucy and downright salacious piece of polemic, in the spirit of Hogarth, Gilray, Scarfe and Bell. And as modern day politics outstrip the extremes of the eighties, it appears its overdue a return. The new Spitting Image will air on streaming service Britbox this coming Saturday and it is already driving subscriptions.

The original series was also restricted by what it could or couldn't show by all manner of broadcasting regulations, with swearing and nudity off the table, even for puppets. The new trailer however shows that this Spitting Image will be going where no satirical puppet show has gone before.

A denouement sees Vladimir Putin confronting Donald Trump and Boris Johnson in the sauna.

A diminutive fellow, Putin takes both on, first tweaking their nipples…

before his own massive puppet penis swings knocking both Boris and Donald's ballbags and causing severe pain to both.

Looks like the new Spitting Image can go a lot further when it comes to just what the puppets can portray…

Spitting Image will launch this Saturday on Britbox.

