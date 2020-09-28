Trump, Johnson and Putin's Penises Debut In New Spitting Image

Spitting Image is returning to screen next month, courtesy of streaming site Britbox. The popular satirical puppet show of the eighties and nineties was a scabrous, silly, saucy and downright salacious piece of polemic, in the spirit of Hogarth, Gilray, Scarfe and Bell. And as modern day politics outstrip the extremes of the eighties, it appears its overdue a return. The new Spitting Image will air on streaming service Britbox this coming Saturday and it is already driving subscriptions.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n0JTta67aUE

The original series was also restricted by what it could or couldn't show by all manner of broadcasting regulations, with swearing and nudity off the table, even for puppets. The new trailer however shows that this Spitting Image will be going where no satirical puppet show has gone before.

Spitting Image Gallery of Trump, Johnson, Kayne West, Putin And More
Youtube screencap.

A denouement sees Vladimir Putin confronting Donald Trump and Boris Johnson in the sauna.

Spitting Image Gallery of Trump, Johnson, Kayne West, Putin And More
Youtube screencap.

A diminutive fellow, Putin takes both on, first tweaking their nipples…

Spitting Image Gallery of Trump, Johnson, Kayne West, Putin And More
Youtube screencap.

before his own massive puppet penis swings knocking both Boris and Donald's ballbags and causing severe pain to both.

Spitting Image Gallery of Trump, Johnson, Kayne West, Putin And More
Youtube screencap.

Looks like the new Spitting Image can go a lot further when it comes to just what the puppets can portray…

Spitting Image will launch this Saturday on Britbox.

With the world getting smaller and more turbulent, the time couldn't be more appropriate for an iconic British satirical take on global events. Set to return this autumn on BritBox, celebrated Spitting Image co-creator Roger Law will lead the show's creative team.

Development of the puppets is already underway with Dominic Cummings, James Corden, Donald Trump, RuPaul, Boris Johnson, Beyoncé, Elon Musk, Harry & Meghan, Bernie Sanders, Prince Andrew, Adele, and Vladimir Putin all falling under the show's legendary gaze. A next generation of satirical writers and voice artists are currently being assembled to drive a new wave of 'public service satire'. In keeping with the 80s and 90s, some scripts will be written and new puppets made close to delivery to ensure each week's episode is as topical as possibl

 

