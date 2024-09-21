Posted in: Max, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: cnn, donald trump, kamala harris, opinion

Donald Trump Ducking CNN, VP Kamala Harris Debate: "It's Too Late"

Donald Trump declined a CNN debate with VP Kamala Harris on October 23rd, claiming that "it's too late" for a debate at that point.

Earlier today, it looked like we were close to having a second debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and ex-reality show host, multi-impeached ex-POTUS, and convicted felon Donald Trump on October 23rd from Atlanta, Georgia, on CNN. We learned that the news network had put out an invite to both campaigns, with VP Harris officially accepting the invitation: "Vice President Harris is ready for another opportunity to share a stage with Donald Trump. Donald Trump should have no problem agreeing to this debate," shared campaign chair Jen O'Malley Dillon in a statement. Unfortunately, it looks like Trump wants nothing to do with a second beating on a national stage, sticking with his comments from earlier this month that he was done with debating. Trump confirmed his "thanks, but no thanks" during a rally in Wilmington, North Carolina – claiming that it was "too late" for a debate (even though the debate would take place nearly two weeks before Election Day on November 5th). "She's [VP Kamala Harris] done one debate, I've done two. It's too late to do another, I'd love to in many ways but it's too late, the voting is cast, the voters are out there, immediately – is everybody voting, please? Get out and vote," Trump said.

The format of the debate would be similar to the one CNN hosted between Trump and President Joseph Biden, including no audience and the candidates answering questions from moderators for 90 minutes. "Both Vice President Harris and former President Trump received an invitation to participate in a CNN debate this fall as we believe the American people would benefit from a second debate between the two candidates for President of the United States. We look forward to receiving a response from both campaigns so the American public can hear more from these candidates as they make their final decision." read the statement from CNN regarding the invitation that was offered to both campaigns for the October debate. Gov. Tim Walz and Sen. JD Vance are scheduled for a vice-presidential debate set for October 1st and sponsored by CBS News. Here's a look at VP Harris' and the campaign's responses from earlier today:

I will gladly accept a second presidential debate on October 23. I hope @realDonaldTrump will join me. https://t.co/Trb8HUBsDh — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 21, 2024 Show Full Tweet

